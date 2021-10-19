So exactly what is the Lutcher story? Now that the Bulldogs are No. 7 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A polls, there are questions.
Is this a team fueled by the adversity brought on by Hurricane Ida?
Could it be a team that was overlooked in the crowded Class 3A landscape?
Or is it a talented team that has come of age?
All the above is the correct answer as Lutcher (5-0, 2-0) travels to Thibodaux to play fourth-ranked E.D. White (5-0, 2-0) in a pivotal District 9-3A game Friday night.
“The thing about this group we talk about as coaches is how much they enjoy being around each other,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “Even on your great teams, you don’t always have that chemistry this group has.
“I think circumstances we’ve been through helped get us to this point. Whether it is the natural disaster, the pandemic or some of the tough losses they have been through — all of it helped galvanize this team.”
Here is another question — how it is possible to overlook a River Parish program that has eight LHSAA titles to its credit, including back-to-back 3A titles in 2015-16?
Parish rival St. James stepped into the spotlight and won the 3A title just two years ago. There is a what have you done lately scenario with COVID-19 and classification twists to consider too.
Last-second field goal attempts — one missed and one made by the opponent — left the Bulldogs at 4-3 instead of 6-1 going into the playoffs last fall.
Lutcher battled top-seeded Jennings down to the final play, losing 50-49 in the regional round. The Bulldogs did not make it past the first round of the playoffs from 2017-19, which included a two-year stint in Class 4A.
It took about 10 days for power to be restored to the school after Ida. Damage to stadium lights has forced the Bulldogs to play home games in the afternoon.
Football players gravitated to the school after the storm and kept busy by serving meals and distributing supplies to the community.
“They just wanted to be together,” Jenkins said. “After a few days, we decided to start conditioning drills as something else to do. They were ready.”
By the time the Bulldogs faced West Harrison, Mississippi, in Week 3, they were indeed ready. Lutcher has outscored its opponents 52.2 to 17.4 points per game, including a 41-19 win over St. James two weeks ago.
Five returning starters on the line are the table-setters for an offense that has given quarterback D’Wayne Winfield and running back Cleveland Parquette a chance to excel.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Winfield is a breakout star with 690 yards passing, 640 yards rushing and 22 total TDs. Parquette, who missed the 2020 season with an injury, has 576 yards and seven TDs.
“D’Wayne was a not a quarterback growing up,” Jenkins said. “Everybody knew he was a great athlete. I watched him on campus in middle school and saw how he interacted with the other kids.
“He had leadership qualities you look for. The other kids looked to him.”
The plan to have Winfield, a junior, to be the steady dual- threat quarterback he is now hit a snag when the pandemic eliminated spring/summer drills in 2020.
Winfield is part of a group of then-freshmen and sophomores who played against E.D. White three years ago. He was a receiver.
“E.D. White is very good,” Jenkins said. “They run a combination of the Wing-T and option which is tough to defend. This group loves playing together. They take nothing for granted ... not after the last two years.”