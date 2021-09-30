See you a little later Gators? Tigers, Bulldogs and Spartans, too?
That is the plan as the Ascension Parish Schools look to complete artificial turf field projects at three football stadiums before the regular season ends.
“The Sprint Turf folks (contractors) came back Monday,” Ascension Schools supervisor of planning and construction Jeff Parent said. “The problem we have had since the storm (Hurricane Ida) is finding hotel rooms for them to stay in.
“Of course, now we have the rain to contend with. Our plan is that all the schools will get to play on their home field this year. Rain could delay the work.”
Parent said St. Amant’s field at The Pit is about three weeks from completion. East Ascension’s Spartan Stadium and Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium, shared by Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic, is slightly behind the work at St. Amant.
St. Amant and East Ascension have played their home games at Dutchtown this year. Work on the Griffins’ field began earlier than the others. The turf was completed the week of the jamboree and prior to Ida. Donaldsonville has used Plaquemine High as an alternate home site.
Parent said between varsity, JV and middle school games, Dutchtown’s turf is being used six days a week.
Lions net forfeit
Instead of playing Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, Capitol got a forfeit win from Rosenwald Collegiate due to COVID-19 issues.
Also, Madison Prep's Friday game with Mentorship at Memorial was canceled after Mentorship reported a positive test, according to Madison Prep coach Landry Williams.
SJA Invitational Saturday
The 39th St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational cross country meet is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park.
A total of 39 boys teams and 37 girls teams are entered. The 3-mile girls varsity race is at 8 a.m., followed by the 3-mile boys varsity race at 8:30 a.m. Two JV races follow.
The top nine boys teams and eight of the 10 top girls teams in the latest state polls are set to compete.
Silliman headed to state
The Wildcats (20-11) are headed to the MAIS’ Class 5A Overall State Softball tourney set for Saturday and Monday in Magee, Mississippi.
Camryn Sibley (6-2) leads Silliman in the circle and won four games in last week’s South State tourney. Shelby Morris (.495 batting average), Alainna Weaver (.451, 26 RBI) and Kensley Lantrip (.367, 31 RBI) lead the offense.