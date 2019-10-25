ZACHARY — The slogan “It’s all about the Z” is part of the social media blitz for ninth-ranked Zachary High.
But it was all about a different type of pressure generated by the Broncos defense in the second half which set the tone as Zachary battled past Scotlandville High 20-12 in a District 4-5A game Friday night at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium.
“I told our staff at the beginning of the district run that this was the way it was going to be,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “There are things we need to go back and fix, but we were able to pound it out and get a win is good.
“They (Scotlandville) can score on any play. I am so proud that our defense held them to 12 points. The two big stands we had to have at the end were huge. I credit our coaching staff for that. Our kids have been around big-time situations in the past and I think we drew on that.”
The Broncos held Scotlandville (5-3, 0-3) on downs twice in the fourth quarter to close out the game. The Hornets had just three first downs in the second half.
Pressure by Zachary limited Jesse Craig to 4 of 17 passing for 25 yards in the final two quarters. Scotlandville had 88 rushing yards — 79 of which came on a touchdown run Marlon Gunn Jr. in the third quarter.
“We knew we had to go after them and keep the pressure on,” defensive lineman Eli Hill said. “I knew I could get to the backfield, so I kept pushing myself. We needed it.”
Hill and Charles Selders led the line charge. Each had a tackle behind the line in the final minutes.
It was the 16th straight district win for the Broncos (5-2, 3-0), who were led by quarterback Keilon Brown and receiver Chris Hilton on offense. Brown completed 17 of 22 for 211 and two TDs. Hilton had five catches for 105 yards and the go-head TD in the closing seconds of the first half. Gunn led Scotlandville with 109 yards on 10 carries and one TD.
“There were some things we did well that we haven’t done in a while,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “When we watch the film, we will want to throw up because of the chances we missed. But I can’t fault the effort — we played very hard.”
Zachary took over at the Scotlandville 45 on its second possession and got going. Brown scored on a 12-yard run with 46 seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Broncos a 6-0 lead.
It didn’t take Scotlandville long to counter. Craig completed a 46-yard pass to tight end Codavis Knighten, who out-muscled two Zachary defensive backs to make the catch at the ZHS 1. Chance Williams ran for a TD on the next play to tie it at 6-6.
Both defenses held inside their respective 10-yard lines. Ralph Walker broke up a Craig pass to the end zone on fourth down at the ZHS 7 with 4:11 remaining.
After that fourth-down play, a 52-yard pass from Brown to Hilton helped the Broncos move 88 yards quickly. Brown and Hilton connected again — this time on a 5-yard TD pass — to give Zachary a 13-6 lead with 23 seconds left in the half.
Zachary added to its lead on Brown’s 33-yard scoring toss to Jaelon Creer with 4:40 to go in the third quarter. Three scrimmage plays later, Gunn scored for Scotlandville to make it 20-12, leaving it to the defenses to battle the rest of the way.