Jacob Barnes scored two second-half goals to lead No. 7 Woodlawn to a 2-1 victory over visiting Riverdale on Thursday in a Division II regional boys soccer playoff match.
The road to a deep playoff run perhaps got easier when No. 15 Neville defeated second-seeded St. Thomas More 2-1 on Wednesday. Woodlawn travels to Neville next week for a quarterfinal match.
Barnes scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute. His left-footed kick found the bottom right corner of the net. Woodlawn’s Cody Stevenson was held in the box to set up the penalty kick.
Barnes won a ball inside midfield, made a quick move and drilled a 34-yard shot off the bounce to the top left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead in the 57th minute. It was the 14th goal of the season for the senior standout and Louisiana Tech football signee.
“Jacob, with his power and wind at his back, is going to put the ball away,” said Woodlawn coach Andrew Barnes of his son.
“On the second goal, Jacob won the ball at midfield, took a touch and ripped it. We’ve been a better team in the second half all season. We’re happy to be moving on.”
Thursday was the last home soccer match Barnes will coach at Woodlawn and for 15 seniors. Barnes is retiring after 18 seasons.
Woodlawn (16-5-1) and No. 23 Riverdale (7-4-3) were scoreless in the first half. Riverdale’s Victor Rodriguez and Fanuel Cruz had first-half shots that hit the post and bounced out.
Woodlawn dominated the action in the second half and outshot the visitors 14-1. Cody Stevenson had a shot that hit the post in the second half for the Panthers. Riverdale freshman keeper Luis Reyes had 10 saves in the contest, while Woodlawn’s Jakarie Davis had one save. Woodlawn defenders Jakobie Davis and J-myri George served as a solid back line.
Riverdale pushed forward to get a goal in the 72nd minute when Rodriguez ran onto a ball in the box. It was the 12th goal of the season for Rodriguez.
“We kept fighting until the end to get the goal,” Riverdale coach Mario Garcia said. “The ball was bouncing in the box and Victor was there to finish it. Woodlawn’s possession game worked in the second half. Woodlawn has the potential to make a good run in the playoffs. I believe in my team and I know we’ll come back stronger next season.”
Riverdale had the wind at its back in the first half and both teams had two shots on goal.
“We have a good mixture of kids with good speed up top and in the back,” Andrew Barnes said.
“We knew their backline couldn’t handle our speed, so we played the long ball. We also have a weapon with Jacob Barnes with his throw-ins and free kicks.”