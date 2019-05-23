At first, Cade Doughty of Denham Springs did not understand why his mother was waking him up. There was news, big news for the LSU baseball signee that came in one tweet.
A Twitter post announced that Doughty had been selected as the Gatorade’s Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year for 2019.
“That’s all it was … a tweet,” Doughty said. “And it said I was the Gatorade Player of the Year. I had no idea. My coach had no idea, but it really is a huge honor.”
Doughty led the Yellow Jackets to the Class 5A regional playoff round by batting .505 with 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 RBIs as a senior.
He also finished with a .625 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases. Doughty also was walked 21 times. As a pitcher, Doughty was 2-1 and had two saves.
“This is a big deal for me and not something I expected,” Doughty said. “A lot of guys who had great seasons too. It is an honor to be chosen.”
Doughty is the third athlete from a Livingston Parish School to claim a Gatorade honor in 2019. The Walker High duo of Tiara Young (girls basketball) and Jalen Cook (boys basketball) claimed basketball honors.
A fourth local standout, The Dunham School's Derek Stingley Jr., received the Gatorade football honor last fall.
Baker resigns at Slaughter
Devyn Baker stepped down as head football coach and athletic director at Class 1A Slaughter Community Charter on Thursday in order to pursue an administrative position.
During his three-year tenure at the school, the 30-year-old Baker coached the Knights as a junior varsity program for one year and then oversaw the varsity transition into Class 1A in 2017 and 2018. Baker also saw construction of a school-based stadium an the set-up of a weight room.
“This was all on me, it was my decision,” Baker said. “I leave believing I did all I can to help the program get off to a good start. I completed my masters in January and want to move into administration. I’m not sure about coaching again, but I suppose that could happen, depending on where I go."
Slaughter finished 6-6 last fall, including a 26-21 playoff win over LaSalle — the first in school history. The Knights lost to top-seeded Oak Grove in the regional playoff round.