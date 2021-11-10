Rushing
105-1,581, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 23 TDs
218-1,269, Kalante Wilson, St. Michael, 19 TDs
136-1,264, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 19 TDs
1,238, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 20 TDs
120-1,122, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 13 TDs
157-1,095, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 13 TDs
135-961, Glen Cage, Central, 15 TDs
98-927, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 13 TDs
111-916, Amani Givens, Woodlawn, 7 TDs
110-911, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 13 TDs
108-900, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 14 TDs
78-861, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 13 TDs
127-823, Jonathan Swift, Central, 11 TDs
101-803, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 8 TDs
78-768, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 10 TDs
74-731, Cleveland Parquette, Lutcher, 10 TDs
Passing
2,454, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 168-269-6, 19 TDs
2,345, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 152-216-3, 31 TDs
1,954, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 129-187-0, 22 TDs
1,930, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 119-182-3, 15 TDs
1,869, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 103-160-3, 18 TDs
1,863, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 127-202-9, 19 TDs
1,749, Khylan Gross, Liberty, 111-188-1
1,676, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 98-166-2, 14 TDs
1,637, Hayden Hand, Dunham, 91-187-7, 21 TDs
1,462, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 75-124-5, 16 TDs
1,271, Connor Greavis, Livonia, 87-182-8, 21 TDs
1,174, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 92-188-8, 19 TDs
1,173, Jonathan Swift, Central, 69-146-8, 11 TDs
1,000, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 67-121-5, 7 TDs
965, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 64-94-1
Receiving
51-945, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 6 TDs
43-788, Jaylon Henry, Woodlawn, 8
39-783, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 10 TDs
44-759, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 13 TDs
50-757, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 3 TDs
28-728, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 7 TDs
53-714, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 7 TDs
35-672, Semaj Pierre, Madison Prep, 6 TDs
31-661, Jason Barnes Jr., University, 8 TDs
23-610, Treylan James, Madison Prep, 6 TDs
34-585, Antonio Donahoe, Southern Lab, 7 TDs
53-574, Damien Knighten, Scotlandville, 5 TDs
34-525, Kameran Senegal, Zachary, 5 TDs
26-525, Carl Williams, Southern Lab, 8 TDs
27-518, Edan Stagg, University, 8 TDs
24-468, Calvin Collier, Central, 4 TDs
34-454, Tre Benson, Catholic, 4 TDs
29-437, Matthew Weiner, Dunham, 4 TDs
Punting
46.5, Dawson Lee, St. Michael, 25-1,162
44.5, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 21-934
44.1, Wils Melton, University, 9-397
42.9, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-463
36.8, Jacob Etter, Dutchtown, 12-441
36.7, Evan Kern, East Ascension, 24-880
35.9, Landon Radcliff, Live Oak, 34-1,221
35.8, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 26-931
35.4, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 10-354
35.2, Hayden Harman, Dunham, 19-688
33.9, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 14-474
Scoring
156, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 26 TDs
128, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 20 TDs, 4 3-pt PATs
120, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 20 TDs
120, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 20 TDs
120, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 20 TDs
120, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 20 TDs
108, Glen Cage, Central, 18 TDs
102, Derrick Graham, University, 17 TDs
88, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 13 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
86, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 14 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
84, Tae Nicholas, Catholic, 14 TDs
84, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 13 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
79, Landon Carter, Catholic, 11 FG, 46 PATs
78, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 13 TDs
78, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 13 TDs
78, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 13 TDs
78, Damon Blocker, St. Michael, 78 TDs
76, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 12 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs