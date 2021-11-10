Rushing

105-1,581, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 23 TDs

218-1,269, Kalante Wilson, St. Michael, 19 TDs

136-1,264, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 19 TDs

1,238, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 20 TDs

120-1,122, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 13 TDs

157-1,095, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 13 TDs

135-961, Glen Cage, Central, 15 TDs

98-927, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 13 TDs

111-916, Amani Givens, Woodlawn, 7 TDs

110-911, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 13 TDs

108-900, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 14 TDs

78-861, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 13 TDs

127-823, Jonathan Swift, Central, 11 TDs

101-803, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 8 TDs

78-768, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 10 TDs

74-731, Cleveland Parquette, Lutcher, 10 TDs

Passing

2,454, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 168-269-6, 19 TDs

2,345, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 152-216-3, 31 TDs

1,954, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 129-187-0, 22 TDs

1,930, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 119-182-3, 15 TDs

1,869, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 103-160-3, 18 TDs

1,863, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 127-202-9, 19 TDs

1,749, Khylan Gross, Liberty, 111-188-1

1,676, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 98-166-2, 14 TDs

1,637, Hayden Hand, Dunham, 91-187-7, 21 TDs

1,462, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 75-124-5, 16 TDs

1,271, Connor Greavis, Livonia, 87-182-8, 21 TDs

1,174, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 92-188-8, 19 TDs

1,173, Jonathan Swift, Central, 69-146-8, 11 TDs

1,000, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 67-121-5, 7 TDs

965, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 64-94-1

Receiving

51-945, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 6 TDs

43-788, Jaylon Henry, Woodlawn, 8

39-783, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 10 TDs

44-759, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 13 TDs

50-757, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 3 TDs

28-728, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 7 TDs

53-714, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 7 TDs

35-672, Semaj Pierre, Madison Prep, 6 TDs

31-661, Jason Barnes Jr., University, 8 TDs

23-610, Treylan James, Madison Prep, 6 TDs

34-585, Antonio Donahoe, Southern Lab, 7 TDs

53-574, Damien Knighten, Scotlandville, 5 TDs

34-525, Kameran Senegal, Zachary, 5 TDs

26-525, Carl Williams, Southern Lab, 8 TDs

27-518, Edan Stagg, University, 8 TDs

24-468, Calvin Collier, Central, 4 TDs

34-454, Tre Benson, Catholic, 4 TDs

29-437, Matthew Weiner, Dunham, 4 TDs

Punting

46.5, Dawson Lee, St. Michael, 25-1,162

44.5, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 21-934

44.1, Wils Melton, University, 9-397

42.9, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-463

36.8, Jacob Etter, Dutchtown, 12-441

36.7, Evan Kern, East Ascension, 24-880

35.9, Landon Radcliff, Live Oak, 34-1,221

35.8, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 26-931

35.4, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 10-354

35.2, Hayden Harman, Dunham, 19-688

33.9, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 14-474

Scoring

156, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 26 TDs

128, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 20 TDs, 4 3-pt PATs

120, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 20 TDs

120, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 20 TDs

120, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 20 TDs

120, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 20 TDs

108, Glen Cage, Central, 18 TDs

102, Derrick Graham, University, 17 TDs

88, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 13 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

86, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 14 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

84, Tae Nicholas, Catholic, 14 TDs

84, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 13 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

79, Landon Carter, Catholic, 11 FG, 46 PATs

78, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 13 TDs

78, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 13 TDs

78, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 13 TDs

78, Damon Blocker, St. Michael, 78 TDs

76, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 12 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

