A motto geared toward each game works well the Brusly football program. Yes, BHS coach Hoff Schooler stresses the importance of going 1-0 every week.
But never has rthis objective been more important than is has been this season.
The Panthers (5-0, 4-0) sit atop the District 7-3A standings as they prepare for their biggest challenge yet — hosting top-ranked University High Friday night.
“We’re still early in the season,” Schooler said. “The goal is to win as many games as you can and be as good as you can come Week 11 through 15 to make a (playoff) run. We like where we’re at, but we have a way to go to be where we want to be.”
Brusly’s defense has surrendered a little under 10 points per game and has two straight shutouts. Week 6 will offer a different test from U-High’s balanced offense which is one of the best in any classification locally.
The Panther offense has a key role too. Like the Cubs, Brusly has relied on a balanced attack led by quarterback Sammy Daquano, a second-year starter.
“That’s part of the process to where we develop more as an offense,” Schooler said. “Sammy’s ability to throw lightens the box a little and gives our skill guys a chance to make plays.
“It all comes back to the QB and whether he can make good decisions and get the right guys the ball and Sammy’s been doing that.”
Daquano is dual threat, passing for 533 yards and six touchdowns, while running for 218 yards and three scores. Ryder Rabalais leads the rushing attack with 464 yards and six touchdowns, averaging over seven yards per carry.
“We’re 5-0 but we’re not where we want to be,” Daquano admitted. “We’re still making a lot of small, mental mistakes.
"Starting in practice, we gotta lock in more. It’s a big week. It’s probably one of the biggest weeks of the season and this is where it’ll come to a test.”
Senior Brayden Veal is a leader on defense. Veal, a safety, is second on the team in tackles.
“Defensively, we’re still not where we want to be,” Veal added.
Daquano and Veal know Friday’s the importance of Friday's game extends past Week 6. Two years ago, Brusly advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. This squad wants to break that ceiling.
“It’s no secret. We have one of the hardest schedules in 3A,” Veal said. “This game is a culture game. If we win this game, we set a standard that we’ve never set before, so we’re just trying to go 1-0.”
“It’s a must win. Every game is a must win,” Daquano said.