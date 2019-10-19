BRUSLY — Third-ranked University High won its fourth consecutive game, but it was not easy.
The Cubs got a safety and one touchdown and it was just enough for a 9-6 victory over Brusly High Friday night at BHS.
U-High (5-2, 4-0) opened the scoring with a safety. Cameron Dorsey later scored the Cubs’ lone TD on a 2-yard. Brusly (2-5, 0-4) got close when quarterback Nick Penell scored on a five-yard run.
U-High’s Derrick Graham led all rushers with 102 yards on 24 carries, including a 37-yard run. Penell led Brusly with 99 yards on 16 carries.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 27, ERATH 14: In Erath, running back Jai Williams and quarterback Bryce Leonard led the way for second-ranked Ascension Catholic (6-0) of Class 1A in a nondistrict win over Class 3A Erath.
Leonard completed 6 of 10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs of District 7-1A. He threw TD passes of 32 yards to J’Mond Tapp and 67 yards to Williams.
Williams rolled up 148 rushing yards on 13 carries with a one TD. He also caught two passes for 79 yards and his other TD. Tapp scored a second TD on a 7-yard run.