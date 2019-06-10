Skeptics may see high school basketball traditions as a status that comes and goes. Brad Voight and Jason Stampley see the traditions at their schools as something they want to add to.
That is why Voight has hit the ground running as the new boys basketball coach at Woodlawn High. Stampley is doing likewise at Friendship Capitol.
“We’ve had summer league and a camp for younger kids (last week),” Stampley said. “There is a lot going on and a lot to do, especially since I’m still coaching football. But I like being busy. Getting the chance to help build Capitol back up. … I love it.”
Neither coach is a newcomer to their respective schools. Voight, 30, takes over for veteran coach Elmo Fernandez, who announced his retirement as head coach in the spring and remains at the school as athletic director. Voight was as an assistant to Fernandez last season. He previously spent two years each as head coach at Silliman Institute and Livonia.
Stampley, 33, a former Southern Lab football and basketball standout, also continues to be the offensive coordinator for the Lions football team, a role he took on last season. He was previously an assistant on Eric Randall’s staff at Scotlandville.
“We graduated some guys who were good players and leaders,” Voight said. “Through practice and summer league I can see this group develop. I think the future here is bright. Now that we have a magnet program, the goal is to put a fence around this area and keep the players who live here at Woodlawn.”
Voight played at Eastern Arizona Junior College and Texas-based Grayson County College before serving as a student assistant at Louisiana-Monroe. Stampley played at Southeastern Oklahoma and finished his career as the school's No. 5 career scorer with 1,679 points.
Just as Voight will lean on Fernandez as he schemes to emulate the success of Kenny Almond’s teams of the 1990s and early 2000s. Stampley plans to talk with former Capitol coach Alvin Stewart, now an administrator at the school. Stewart led the Capitol boys and girls teams to prominence.
“We haven’t had a conversation yet, but that is coming,” Stampley said. “I can’t wait to learn from coach Stewart.”