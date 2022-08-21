Greg Berthelot made a six-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to finish off a 2&1 win over Jason Humphries in the championship match of the Baton Rouge Amateur on Sunday afternoon.
Played at Santa Maria golf course, the tournament utilized a match play format that whittled a 16-player field down to two by Sunday afternoon. Berthelot won five holes in the match as he won his third consecutive Baton Rouge Amateur.
The tournament’s trophy, which lists every champion since 1953, shows no other golfer has won three straight amateur titles. Berthelot also won last month’s Baton Rouge Open making him the first golfer to pull off that feat since Tristan Elston in 2015.
Berthelot has also made his mark at the state level this year with wins at the Louisiana Golf Association’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur tournaments.
“I enjoy playing in this tournament because it's match play,” Berthelot said. “There were holes where I made double bogey — I didn’t worry about it and just moved on to the next hole. I hit one way left (off the tee) on 12, and conceded the hole in the middle of the fairway because the next hole you start over.”
That concession on 12 gave Humphries, who played collegiate golf at LSU in the late '90s, his third hole of the day. One hole down with almost the entire back nine left, Humphries never pulled even.
Both golfers missed makable birdie putts on 13, and Humphries burned the edge with a 25-foot birdie try that would have won 15.
At 16, both players had mishaps in the sand and missed chances to win the hole. Berthelot missed a three-foot bogey putt, and halved the hole with a double bogey.
“This is the first (amateur) I’ve played in. It was a lot of fun,” Humphries said. “The course looked good, and it was fun to play with all of those guys out here.”
BREC also named Robbie White its 2022 player of the year on Sunday. White lost to Humphries 4&3 in Sunday morning’s semifinals but still picked up enough points to overcome Eric Hoffmann.
White trailed Hoffmann by 152 points, but moved ahead of Hoffmann, last year’s player of the year, by more than 300 points.
“I owe this to my wife, Crystal,” said White, who competed in eight BREC tournaments during the past year. “We have a one-year-old and a special needs child at home. She is the reason I was able to play in these tournaments.”
Results from the Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course
Semifinals
Greg Berthelot def. Brayden Seguin 3&2
Jason Humphries def. Robbie White 4&3
Final
Berthelot def. Humphries 2&1