The large walkway between two buildings at McKinley High was crowded with students and teachers once classes were dismissed. Richard Oliver navigated the traffic deftly until one student ran straight toward him and stopped.
“Is it today? Is it today?” she asked. Oliver smiled and said, “Yes, it’s game day.”
Technically, Thursday was a scrimmage day, the first preseason tune-up against other teams. The Panthers hosted Broadmoor and Livonia for a three-way scrimmage. And it was something Oliver has been waiting for since he was hired as head football coach in January.
“You know, it feels right, and it is something I’ve been waiting for,” Oliver said. “McKinley is new for me, but this is home. I was brought up in the East Baton Rouge (school) system. I played here and started my coaching career here. It is where I want to be.”
Just over a year ago, it was fair to question when a coach would view McKinley in glowing terms. Last summer the LHSAA banned McKinley from postseason play in all sports, suspended all coaches on staff for one year and levied a fine of over $20,000 after uncovering a sweeping set of violations that encompassed all sports teams.
Former McKinley coach Robert Signater Sr. came back as interim coach to bring things together for one year. The Panthers finished 2-8. Oliver, a former Istrouma and Southern University lineman, was a world away football wise. He was working as an assistant coach to one of his former assistants, Larry Harold, at Sumter High in Americas, Georgia.
The McKinley search committee wanted a coach with Class 5A/4A experience. Oliver fit that bill. He was head coach at his alma mater in Class 4A and then was a head coach at 5A Scotlandville and 3A Baker. In between, there was a stint at then 3A Ferriday. The 47-year-old Oliver also was an assistant at 5A Zachary for one year.
“This reminds me a lot of Scotlandville,” Oliver said. “When I coached there, football had only been back for a few years. You had to establish a culture and get the kids and community to believe.
“I have been part of winning teams. I’ve played on them and coached them. At Zachary, I was with Neil Weiner and saw what it’s like to build a 5A program that can excel. It starts with work by the kids and coaches. You can’t guarantee wins. We want to get better every day, plain and simple.”
Thursday’s scrimmage was the start. Next is a jamboree with Madison Prep on Aug. 30. The regular season begins Sept. 6 vs. Scotlandville at Memorial Stadium for Oliver and his roster of just moree than 40 players.
“So far I’ve been really impressed,” McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre said. “Coach Oliver has come in and worked to change the mindset. He's got things organized his way. He has impressed upon the kids that it takes hard work and determination to succeed, along with discipline.”
Oliver says the fact McKinley will advance to the playoffs as a Class 5A/Division I team gives the players something they did not have a year ago — that extra something to play for. There are struggles. Oliver has removed several players from the Panthers roster for disciplinary reasons, leaving the door open for players to return when they meet certain standards.
“The door is open just a crack,” Oliver said. “Next week will probably be the cutoff for guys to come back. The bottom line is we have to do certain things — like go to class, keep your grades up, be respectful, stay out of trouble and be a leader.”
Most Panthers also must play at least two positions. With a small roster and a District 5-5A schedule looming down the line, McKinley will make the most of what it has. For example, Louisiana Tech commitment Kevion’ta Spears is best suited to play tight end and linebacker. Spears will slide over and play on the offensive line this fall. Oliver’s son, RJ, Noah Jones and Tyrich Cox will also take turns at wide receiver.
“We’re tight as a team,” Spears said. “Last year was hard and there were times when we were not on the same page. Coach Oliver has got us together; I could feel it this summer when we worked out.”
The positive vibes for Oliver go beyond the McKinley campus.
“Richard accepted discipline as a young man and he knows how to instill it in his players,” said former Scotlandville Principal Howard Davis, who coached Oliver at Istrouma. “He can get kids to play for him. If Richard gets enough time, he will win.”
Jehovah-Jireh basketball coach Dirk Ricks offers well wishes, too. Ricks and Oliver were neighbors who grew up a block away from Istrouma and were teammates.
“I’m glad he’s back home and has this chance,” Ricks added.
But there is work to do.
“One brick at a time,” Oliver said after the scrimmage. “The scrimmage today ... that was the first brick.”