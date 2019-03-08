For Tiara Young of Walker High, winning the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year award is about more than just happy feelings. The award was announced in a Friday morning press release.
“This is beyond anything I could have imagined,” Young said. “I’ve always played for the love of the game. Getting an honor like this … it means a lot. I realize they could have chosen other players, but I’m honored they chose me.”
The 5-foot-10 LSU singee averaged 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, leading the Wildcats (32-5) to the Class 5A state semifinals. A transfer from Shreveport's Evangel Christian Academy, Young was the 2018 Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.
Young concluded her six-year varsity prep basketball career that began in middle school with 4,372 points. She maintained a 3.71 grade point average in the classroom.
Winning the Gatorade honor also is offers a special moment for Young’s mother, Meoka, now a Walker assistant coach who was her daughter’s head coach at Evangel.
“When I saw it on Twitter … my thought was ‘Oh, my God,’” Meoka Young said. “I’ve coached her and she is where I thought she would be as a player. But this really is a dream come true.”
Walker acting coach Hannah Jones added, “Tiara is a phenomenal basketball player. She is a special talent. She is one of the best high school basketball players I have ever seen. I can’t wait to see what she brings to LSU. They are getting a great player, but an even better person.”
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Young as Louisiana’s best high school girls basketball player. As Louisiana's winner, Young is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Young has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach, and has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.
“Tiara is a phenomenal player,” said Blake Zito, head coach of Denham Springs High School. “By far she has been the toughest to game-plan for this season. She has no weaknesses to her game — she can defend, she is athletic, she can handle the ball and she can score from anywhere on the court.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field.
Past Louisiana Girls Basketball Players of the Year include Kourtney Weber (2017-18, Ursuline Academy), Cara Ursin (2016-17, 2015-16 & 2014-15, Destrehan High School), and Kalani Brown (2013-14, Salmen High School).
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Young also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.