Boys basketball
Central 76, St. Helena 67
St. Helena 17 22 17 11-67
Central 23 16 13 24-76
SCORING: ST. HELENA: D. Hopkins 23, D. Singleton 14, J. Riley 13, K. Trask 9, A. Baker 9; CENTRAL: R. Walker 26, M. Hillard 14, N. Stinson 14, C. Young 5, T. Zheng 5, D. Butler 5, E. Rizan 3, G. Evans 2, J. Banks 2
3-POINT GOALS: St. Helena 8 (Hopkins 4, Baker 3, Trask); Central 3 (Walker 2, Zheng)
Records: St. Helena 20-10; Central 20-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 57, St. Helena 42
East Feliciana 61, Baker 58
Baker 12 15 12 19-58
East Feliciana 13 18 12 18-61
SCORING: BAKER: J. Neff 20, K. Huggins 12, K. Milton 10, J. Rodgers 9, K. Chenevert 4, T. Brown 3; EAST FELICIANA: Trey Green 30, Rodriguez London 11, Franky Dunn 10, Jamarr Dunn 6, Chandler Wilson 2, Baylen Brooks 2
3-POINT GOALS: Baker 4 (Neff 3, Brown); East Feliciana 2 (London, Green)
Madison Prep 65, Jehovah-Jireh 63
Madison Prep 13 16 18 18-65
Jehovah-Jireh 20 14 7 22-63
SCORING: MADISON PREP: Percy Daniels 16, Deziel Perkins 14, Kevon Shannon 8, Josh Smith 8, Dezmond Perkins 6, Cornelius Lewis 6, Zeon Criss 3, Jayce Depron 2, Sediuhn Turner 2; JEHOVAH- JIREH: John Paul Ricks 21, Cody West 19, Brandon Harton 16, Ahmon Williams 5, Jayden Moore 2
3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 3 (Shannon, Dezi. Perkins, Criss); Jehovah Jireh 6 (West 3, Ricks 2, Williams)
Records: Jehovah Jireh 17-13
University 48, Catholic High 40
University 16 9 8 15-48
Catholic High 6 4 18 12-40
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Bryce Brown 16, Zaren James 12, Roman Pitre 7, Collin Coates 6, Will McCray 5; CATHOLIC HIGH: Dennis Hebert 11, Ian Cavana 11, Connor Green 7, Patrick Verret 3, Justin Bertrand 3, Harlan Hamilton 3, Emery Jones 2
3-POINT GOALS: University 2 (James, Mccray); Catholic High 6 (Cavana, Green, Verrett, Bertrand, Hamilton, Hebert)
Records: Catholic Hugh 15-10
Area girls basketball schedule
Class 5A
No. 3 Walker 80, No. 30 Higgins 24
Class 3A
No. 1 Madison Prep 53, No. 32 McDonogh (35) 9
No. 2 Albany 80, No. 31 Berwick 39
No. 4 Brusly 56, No. 29 Kenner Discovery 27
Friday
Class 5A
No. 26 Terrebonne (12-5) at No. 7 Zachary (18-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 West Jefferson (19-7) at No. 14 St. Amant (20-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 21 Booker T. Washington-NO (6-8) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (12-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Ville Platte (10-9) at No. 14 St. James (10-4), 6 p.m.
No. 26 Baker (8-14) at No. 7 Northwest (8-7). 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A
(29) Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m.
(23) Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 11 Springfield 65, No. 22 Mangham 43
No. 21 Madison Parish (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m.
No. 1 Doyle 82, No. 32 Oakdale 20
No. 10 Many 93, No. 23 East Feliciana 33
No. 16 Avoyelles 50, No. 17 French Settlement 29
No. 7 Rosepine 88, No. 26 Northeast 29
Class B
No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 5A
Bidistrict
No. 1 Ponchatoula 66, No. 32 Fontainebleau 34
No. 17 Ouachita Parish (12-7) at No. 16 Pineville (15-7), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 24 Sulphur (15-13) at No. 9 Ruston (21-7), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 25 Airline (13-14) at No. 8 Hahnville (16-3), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 28 West Ouachita (8-12) at No. 5 Mandeville (18-5), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 21 Natchitoches Central (11-8) at No. 12 Benton (13-6), 4 p.m. Sunday
No. 20 Southside (19-8) at No. 13 Southwood (22-8), 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 29 Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 3 Walker 80, No. 30 L.W. Higgins 24
No. 14 St. Amant 66, No. 19 West Jefferson 60
No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois 46, No. 22 East St. John 43
No. 27 Chalmette (15-7) at No. 6 Captain Shreve (16-5), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 26 Terrebonne 59, No. 7 Zachary 53
No. 23 Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m. Sunday
No. 15 Northshore 71, No. 18 Slidell 51
No. 2 Lafayette 72, No. 31 Bonnabel 25
Class 4A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Beau Chene (9-6) at No. 1 LaGrange (21-1), No. 1 LaGrange wins by forfeit
No. 17 North Vermilion 32, No. 16 Northside 25
No. 24 Bastrop (6-13) at No. 9 Carencro (11-5), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 8 Opelousas 75, No. 25 Livingston Collegiate 31
No. 5 Edna Karr 60, No. 28 Pearl River 18
No. 12 John F. Kennedy 51, No. 21 Assumption 24
No. 20 South Lafourche 52, No. 13 Washington-Marion 35
No. 4 Warren Easton 72, No. 29 Istrouma 26
No. 30 Rayne (4-10) at No. 3 Neville (19-2), No. 3 Neville wins by forfeit
No. 19 Minden (11-9) at No. 14 Lakeshore (13-11), 5 p.m. Sunday
No. 22 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (12-12) at No. 11 Northwood-Shreveport (17-4), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 6 A.J. Ellender 74, No. 27 Salmen 34
No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m. Sunday
No. 10 Belle Chasse 52, No. 23 Westgate 46
No. 15 Bolton 56, No. 18 George Washington Carver 40
No. 31 Peabody (10-14) at No. 2 Huntington (22-2)
Class 3A
Bidistrict
No. 1 Madison Prep 53, No. 32 McDonogh (35) 9
No. 17 Abbeville (12-9) at No. 16 Westlake (11-8), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 9 Loranger 92, No. 24 Bogalusa 53
No. 8 Iota 48, No. 25 Church Point 24
No. 28 Richwood (6-12) at No. 5 Kaplan (19-4), 4 p.m. Sunday
No. 12 Donaldsonville 56, No. 21 Booker T. Washington-N.O. 28
No. 20 Grant (15-8) at No. 13 Caldwell Parish (19-5), 6 p.m. Sunday
No. 4 Brusly 56, No. 29 Kenner Discovery 27
No. 3 South Beauregard 78, No. 30 Wossman 34
No. 19 Ville Platte 55, No. 14 St. James 40
No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2)
No. 6 Jennings 62, No. 27 Iowa 41
No. 7 Northwest 66, No. 26 Baker 45
No. 23 Carroll (12-13) at No. 10 Mansfield (16-5), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 15 Pine Prairie 46, No. 18 Crowley 30
No. 2 Albany 80, No. 31 Berwick 39
Class 2A
Bidistrict
No. 1 Doyle 82, No. 32 Oakdale 20
No. 16 Avoyelles 50, No. 17 French Settlement 29
No. 24 Kentwood (3-9) at No. 9 Rayville (14-9), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 25 Pine (7-5) at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge (12-5), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 28 Winnfield (8-9) at No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (23-6), 3 p.m. Sunday
No. 21 Madison (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m. Saturday
No. 13 South Plaquemines 48, No. 20 Bunkie 40
No. 4 Lakeview 72, No. 29 St. Helena College & Career Academy 43
No. 3 Lake Arthur 74, No. 30 Rapides 30
No. 19 D'Arbonne Woods Charter (9-12) at No. 14 Red River (7-10), 4 p.m. Sunday
No. 11 Springfield 65, No. 22 Mangham 43
No. 27 Vinton 52, No. 6 Franklin 46
No. 7 Rosepine 88, No. 26 Northeast 29
No. 10 Many 93, No. 23 East Feliciana 33
No. 15 Kinder 64, No. 18 Welsh 60
No. 2 Amite 98, No. 31 West St. Mary 11
Class 1A
Bidistrict
No. 1 East Iberville (20-6), bye
No. 17 LaSalle (9-13) at No. 16 Delta Charter (6-11)
No. 24 Tensas (5-6) at No. 9 Oak Grove (12-6), 2:30 Sunday
No. 8 Logansport (11-9), bye
No. 5 Homer (12-6), bye
No. 21 Centerville (3-16) at No. 12 Lincoln Prep (7-9), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 20 Arcadia (5-12) at No. 13 Plain Dealing (7-9), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 4 North Central (13-8), bye
No. 3 Northwood-Lena (18-3), bye
No. 19 Basile (6-12) at No. 14 Haynesville (8-10), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 22 Montgomery (3-15) at No. 11 Delhi (6-12), 2 p.m. Sunday
No. 6 Elton (7-8), bye
No. 7 White Castle (6-10), bye
No. 23 Ringgold (3-16) at No. 10 Grand Lake (12-12), 3 p.m. Monday
No. 15 Oberlin 64, No. 18 East Beauregard 56
No. 2 Merryville (24-2), bye
Class B
Bidistrict
No. 1 Hathaway (20-3) bye
No. 17 Simsboro (8-10) at No. 16 Castor (13-8), Sunday 2 p.m.
No. 9 Stanley 52, No. 24 Elizabeth 37
No. 8 Zwolle (15-8) bye
No. 5 Anancoco (19-9) bye
No. 21 Monterey (8-8) at No. 12 Choudrant (16-11), Sunday 2 p.m.
No. 13 Bell City 46, No. 20 Negreet 38
No. 4 Quitman (23-2) bye
No. 3 Florien (22-2) bye
No. 19 Forest (10-8) at No. 14 Oak Hill (13-11), Sunday 2 p.m.
No. 22 Doyline (10-7) at No. 11 Glenmora (11-11), Sunday 3 p.m.
No. 6 Lacassine (17-8) bye
No. 7 Midland (10-14) bye
No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 2/20 6 p.m.
No. 18 Pitkin 63, No. 15 Weston 61
No. 2 Fairview (25-3) bye
Class C
Regional
No. 16 Simpson (3-23) at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman (14-3), Tuesday 5:30 p.m.
No. 9 Ebarb (9-12) at No. 8 Phoenix (8-7), Tuesday 5 p.m.
No. 12 Starks (8-8) at No. 5 Summerfield (11-15), Tuesday 6 p.m.
No. 13 Calvin (6-13) at No. 4 Reeves (13-5), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 14 Pleasant Hill (3-18) at No. 3 Plainview (22-8), Tuesday 6 p.m.
No. 11 Atlanta (9-10) at No. 6 Hornbeck (14-12)
No. 10 Georgetown (10-6) at No. 7 Evans (15-11), Tuesday 6 p.m.
No. 15 Central-Jonesville (7-22) at No. 2 Hicks (25-7)
Division I
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Byrd (4-15) at No. 1 Mt. Carmel (21-5)
No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) at No. 4 Scotlandville (16-7), Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 McKinley (8-7) at No. 3 Dominican (18-6), Thursday 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 John Curtis 67 def. No. 7 Chapelle 27
Division II
Regional
No. 16 Teurlings Catholic (8-13) at No. 1 St. Louis (26-1), Monday 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 E.D. White 48, No. 9 St. Michael 36
No. 12 Parkview Baptist (5-11) at No. 5 Ben Franklin (17-6), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 13 Vandebilt (8-12) at No. 4 St. Thomas More (23-3), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 14 St. Scholastica (12-10) at No. 3 Liberty (19-6), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 11 Hannan (11-11) at No. 6 University (11-8), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 10 Loyola (12-11) at (7) De La Salle (13-6), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ursuline 65 def. No. 15 Haynes Academy 24
Division III
Regional
No. 1 Lafayette Christian (17-5) bye
No. 9 Notre Dame (7-13) at No. 8 Dunham (14-11), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 12 Catholic-NI (9-13) at No. 5 Newman (14-7), Monday 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 St. Charles 51 def. No. 13 McGehee 22
No. 14 Northlake Christian (1-14) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (19-7)
No. 11 Pope John Paul II (8-12) at No. 6 Holy Savior Menard (12-18), Monday 5 p.m.
No. 10 St. Mary’s Academy (3-11) at No. 7 Ascension Episcopal (12-4), Monday 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Episcopal (21-4) bye
Division IV
Regional
No. 16 Sacred Heart-VP (3-15) at No. 1 Ouachita Christian (25-2), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 9 Hanson (14-6) at No. 8 St. Edmund (14-7), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 5 Riverside Academy 56 def. No. 12 Central Private 18
No. 13 Crescent City (14-12) at No. 4 St. Martin’s (10-6), Tuesday 6 p.m.
No. 14 Vermilion Catholic (12-8) at No. 3 Cedar Creek (19-3), 2/23 6 p.m.
No. 11 Catholic-PC (17-10) at No. 6 St. John (15-8), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 10 St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (10-8) at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (15-5), Monday6 p.m.
No. 15 Central Catholic (5-10) at No. 2 Highland Baptist (20-4), Monday 6:30 p.m.
Division V
Quarterfinals
No. 1 University Academy of Cenla (16-3), bye
No. 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (12-8) at No. 4 Family Christian (11-20), Tuesday 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Christ Episcopal (2-12) at No. 3 Claiborne Christian (13-8), Monday 6 p.m.
No. 2 Family Community (18-6) bye