University’s goalkeeper Ben Maas (0) stops a shot on goal in the second half of University High's 4-2 division III boys semifinal loss to E.D. White Saturday at U-High's Gill Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Boys basketball

Central 76, St. Helena 67

St. Helena 17 22 17 11-67

Central 23 16 13 24-76

SCORING: ST. HELENA: D. Hopkins 23, D. Singleton 14, J. Riley 13, K. Trask 9, A. Baker 9; CENTRAL: R. Walker 26, M. Hillard 14, N. Stinson 14, C. Young 5, T. Zheng 5, D. Butler 5, E. Rizan 3, G. Evans 2, J. Banks 2

3-POINT GOALS: St. Helena 8 (Hopkins 4, Baker 3, Trask); Central 3 (Walker 2, Zheng)

Records: St. Helena 20-10; Central 20-6

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 57, St. Helena 42

East Feliciana 61, Baker 58

Baker 12 15 12 19-58

East Feliciana 13 18 12 18-61

SCORING: BAKER: J. Neff 20, K. Huggins 12, K. Milton 10, J. Rodgers 9, K. Chenevert 4, T. Brown 3; EAST FELICIANA: Trey Green 30, Rodriguez London 11, Franky Dunn 10, Jamarr Dunn 6, Chandler Wilson 2, Baylen Brooks 2

3-POINT GOALS: Baker 4 (Neff 3, Brown); East Feliciana 2 (London, Green)

Madison Prep 65, Jehovah-Jireh 63

Madison Prep 13 16 18 18-65

Jehovah-Jireh 20 14 7 22-63

SCORING: MADISON PREP: Percy Daniels 16, Deziel Perkins 14, Kevon Shannon 8, Josh Smith 8, Dezmond Perkins 6, Cornelius Lewis 6, Zeon Criss 3, Jayce Depron 2, Sediuhn Turner 2; JEHOVAH- JIREH: John Paul Ricks 21, Cody West 19, Brandon Harton 16, Ahmon Williams 5, Jayden Moore 2

3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 3 (Shannon, Dezi. Perkins, Criss); Jehovah Jireh 6 (West 3, Ricks 2, Williams)

Records: Jehovah Jireh 17-13

University 48, Catholic High 40

University 16 9 8 15-48

Catholic High 6 4 18 12-40

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Bryce Brown 16, Zaren James 12, Roman Pitre 7, Collin Coates 6, Will McCray 5; CATHOLIC HIGH: Dennis Hebert 11, Ian Cavana 11, Connor Green 7, Patrick Verret 3, Justin Bertrand 3, Harlan Hamilton 3, Emery Jones 2

3-POINT GOALS: University 2 (James, Mccray); Catholic High 6 (Cavana, Green, Verrett, Bertrand, Hamilton, Hebert)

Records: Catholic Hugh 15-10

Area girls basketball schedule

Class 5A

No. 3 Walker 80, No. 30 Higgins 24

Class 3A

No. 1 Madison Prep 53, No. 32 McDonogh (35) 9

No. 2 Albany 80, No. 31 Berwick 39

No. 4 Brusly 56, No. 29 Kenner Discovery 27

Friday

Class 5A

No. 26 Terrebonne (12-5) at No. 7 Zachary (18-8), 6 p.m.

No. 19 West Jefferson (19-7) at No. 14 St. Amant (20-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 21 Booker T. Washington-NO (6-8) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (12-8), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Ville Platte (10-9) at No. 14 St. James (10-4), 6 p.m.

No. 26 Baker (8-14) at No. 7 Northwest (8-7). 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5A

(29) Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m.

(23) Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 11 Springfield 65, No. 22 Mangham 43

No. 21 Madison Parish (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m.

No. 1 Doyle 82, No. 32 Oakdale 20

No. 10 Many 93, No. 23 East Feliciana 33

No. 16 Avoyelles 50, No. 17 French Settlement 29

No. 7 Rosepine 88, No. 26 Northeast 29

Class B

No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

Bidistrict

No. 1 Ponchatoula 66, No. 32 Fontainebleau 34

No. 17 Ouachita Parish (12-7) at No. 16 Pineville (15-7), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 24 Sulphur (15-13) at No. 9 Ruston (21-7), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 25 Airline (13-14) at No. 8 Hahnville (16-3), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 28 West Ouachita (8-12) at No. 5 Mandeville (18-5), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 21 Natchitoches Central (11-8) at No. 12 Benton (13-6), 4 p.m. Sunday

No. 20 Southside (19-8) at No. 13 Southwood (22-8), 4 p.m. Saturday

No. 29 Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 3 Walker 80, No. 30 L.W. Higgins 24

No. 14 St. Amant 66, No. 19 West Jefferson 60

No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois 46, No. 22 East St. John 43

No. 27 Chalmette (15-7) at No. 6 Captain Shreve (16-5), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 26 Terrebonne 59, No. 7 Zachary 53

No. 23 Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m. Sunday

No. 15 Northshore 71, No. 18 Slidell 51

No. 2 Lafayette 72, No. 31 Bonnabel 25

Class 4A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Beau Chene (9-6) at No. 1 LaGrange (21-1), No. 1 LaGrange wins by forfeit

No. 17 North Vermilion 32, No. 16 Northside 25

No. 24 Bastrop (6-13) at No. 9 Carencro (11-5), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 8 Opelousas 75, No. 25 Livingston Collegiate 31

No. 5 Edna Karr 60, No. 28 Pearl River 18

No. 12 John F. Kennedy 51, No. 21 Assumption 24

No. 20 South Lafourche 52, No. 13 Washington-Marion 35

No. 4 Warren Easton 72, No. 29 Istrouma 26

No. 30 Rayne (4-10) at No. 3 Neville (19-2), No. 3 Neville wins by forfeit

No. 19 Minden (11-9) at No. 14 Lakeshore (13-11), 5 p.m. Sunday

No. 22 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (12-12) at No. 11 Northwood-Shreveport (17-4), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 6 A.J. Ellender 74, No. 27 Salmen 34

No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m. Sunday

No. 10 Belle Chasse 52, No. 23 Westgate 46

No. 15 Bolton 56, No. 18 George Washington Carver 40

No. 31 Peabody (10-14) at No. 2 Huntington (22-2)

Class 3A

Bidistrict

No. 1 Madison Prep 53, No. 32 McDonogh (35) 9

No. 17 Abbeville (12-9) at No. 16 Westlake (11-8), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 9 Loranger 92, No. 24 Bogalusa 53

No. 8 Iota 48, No. 25 Church Point 24

No. 28 Richwood (6-12) at No. 5 Kaplan (19-4), 4 p.m. Sunday

No. 12 Donaldsonville 56, No. 21 Booker T. Washington-N.O. 28

No. 20 Grant (15-8) at No. 13 Caldwell Parish (19-5), 6 p.m. Sunday

No. 4 Brusly 56, No. 29 Kenner Discovery 27

No. 3 South Beauregard 78, No. 30 Wossman 34

No. 19 Ville Platte 55, No. 14 St. James 40

No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2)

No. 6 Jennings 62, No. 27 Iowa 41

No. 7 Northwest 66, No. 26 Baker 45

No. 23 Carroll (12-13) at No. 10 Mansfield (16-5), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 15 Pine Prairie 46, No. 18 Crowley 30

No. 2 Albany 80, No. 31 Berwick 39

Class 2A

Bidistrict

No. 1 Doyle 82, No. 32 Oakdale 20

No. 16 Avoyelles 50, No. 17 French Settlement 29

No. 24 Kentwood (3-9) at No. 9 Rayville (14-9), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 25 Pine (7-5) at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge (12-5), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 28 Winnfield (8-9) at No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (23-6), 3 p.m. Sunday

No. 21 Madison (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m. Saturday

No. 13 South Plaquemines 48, No. 20 Bunkie 40

No. 4 Lakeview 72, No. 29 St. Helena College & Career Academy 43

No. 3 Lake Arthur 74, No. 30 Rapides 30

No. 19 D'Arbonne Woods Charter (9-12) at No. 14 Red River (7-10), 4 p.m. Sunday

No. 11 Springfield 65, No. 22 Mangham 43

No. 27 Vinton 52, No. 6 Franklin 46

No. 7 Rosepine 88, No. 26 Northeast 29

No. 10 Many 93, No. 23 East Feliciana 33

No. 15 Kinder 64, No. 18 Welsh 60

No. 2 Amite 98, No. 31 West St. Mary 11

Class 1A

Bidistrict

No. 1 East Iberville (20-6), bye

No. 17 LaSalle (9-13) at No. 16 Delta Charter (6-11)

No. 24 Tensas (5-6) at No. 9 Oak Grove (12-6), 2:30 Sunday

No. 8 Logansport (11-9), bye

No. 5 Homer (12-6), bye

No. 21 Centerville (3-16) at No. 12 Lincoln Prep (7-9), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 20 Arcadia (5-12) at No. 13 Plain Dealing (7-9), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 4 North Central (13-8), bye

No. 3 Northwood-Lena (18-3), bye

No. 19 Basile (6-12) at No. 14 Haynesville (8-10), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 22 Montgomery (3-15) at No. 11 Delhi (6-12), 2 p.m. Sunday

No. 6 Elton (7-8), bye

No. 7 White Castle (6-10), bye

No. 23 Ringgold (3-16) at No. 10 Grand Lake (12-12), 3 p.m. Monday

No. 15 Oberlin 64, No. 18 East Beauregard 56

No. 2 Merryville (24-2), bye

Class B

Bidistrict

No. 1 Hathaway (20-3) bye

No. 17 Simsboro (8-10) at No. 16 Castor (13-8), Sunday 2 p.m.

No. 9 Stanley 52, No. 24 Elizabeth 37

No. 8 Zwolle (15-8) bye

No. 5 Anancoco (19-9) bye

No. 21 Monterey (8-8) at No. 12 Choudrant (16-11), Sunday 2 p.m.

No. 13 Bell City 46, No. 20 Negreet 38

No. 4 Quitman (23-2) bye

No. 3 Florien (22-2) bye

No. 19 Forest (10-8) at No. 14 Oak Hill (13-11), Sunday 2 p.m.

No. 22 Doyline (10-7) at No. 11 Glenmora (11-11), Sunday 3 p.m.

No. 6 Lacassine (17-8) bye

No. 7 Midland (10-14) bye

No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 2/20 6 p.m.

No. 18 Pitkin 63, No. 15 Weston 61

No. 2 Fairview (25-3) bye

Class C

Regional

No. 16 Simpson (3-23) at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman (14-3), Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Ebarb (9-12) at No. 8 Phoenix (8-7), Tuesday 5 p.m.

No. 12 Starks (8-8) at No. 5 Summerfield (11-15), Tuesday 6 p.m.

No. 13 Calvin (6-13) at No. 4 Reeves (13-5), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 14 Pleasant Hill (3-18) at No. 3 Plainview (22-8), Tuesday 6 p.m.

No. 11 Atlanta (9-10) at No. 6 Hornbeck (14-12)

No. 10 Georgetown (10-6) at No. 7 Evans (15-11), Tuesday 6 p.m.

No. 15 Central-Jonesville (7-22) at No. 2 Hicks (25-7)

Division I

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Byrd (4-15) at No. 1 Mt. Carmel (21-5)

No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) at No. 4 Scotlandville (16-7), Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 McKinley (8-7) at No. 3 Dominican (18-6), Thursday 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 John Curtis 67 def. No. 7 Chapelle 27

Division II

Regional

No. 16 Teurlings Catholic (8-13) at No. 1 St. Louis (26-1), Monday 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 E.D. White 48, No. 9 St. Michael 36

No. 12 Parkview Baptist (5-11) at No. 5 Ben Franklin (17-6), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 13 Vandebilt (8-12) at No. 4 St. Thomas More (23-3), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 14 St. Scholastica (12-10) at No. 3 Liberty (19-6), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 11 Hannan (11-11) at No. 6 University (11-8), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 10 Loyola (12-11) at (7) De La Salle (13-6), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ursuline 65 def. No. 15 Haynes Academy 24

Division III

Regional

No. 1 Lafayette Christian (17-5) bye

No. 9 Notre Dame (7-13) at No. 8 Dunham (14-11), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 12 Catholic-NI (9-13) at No. 5 Newman (14-7), Monday 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 St. Charles 51 def. No. 13 McGehee 22

No. 14 Northlake Christian (1-14) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (19-7)

No. 11 Pope John Paul II (8-12) at No. 6 Holy Savior Menard (12-18), Monday 5 p.m.

No. 10 St. Mary’s Academy (3-11) at No. 7 Ascension Episcopal (12-4), Monday 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Episcopal (21-4) bye

Division IV

Regional

No. 16 Sacred Heart-VP (3-15) at No. 1 Ouachita Christian (25-2), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 9 Hanson (14-6) at No. 8 St. Edmund (14-7), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 5 Riverside Academy 56 def. No. 12 Central Private 18

No. 13 Crescent City (14-12) at No. 4 St. Martin’s (10-6), Tuesday 6 p.m.

No. 14 Vermilion Catholic (12-8) at No. 3 Cedar Creek (19-3), 2/23 6 p.m.

No. 11 Catholic-PC (17-10) at No. 6 St. John (15-8), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 10 St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (10-8) at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (15-5), Monday6 p.m.

No. 15 Central Catholic (5-10) at No. 2 Highland Baptist (20-4), Monday 6:30 p.m.

Division V

Quarterfinals

No. 1 University Academy of Cenla (16-3), bye

No. 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (12-8) at No. 4 Family Christian (11-20), Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Christ Episcopal (2-12) at No. 3 Claiborne Christian (13-8), Monday 6 p.m.

No. 2 Family Community (18-6) bye

