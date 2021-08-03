How many times in life have you wanted a do-over? Or said, “If I only knew then, what I know now.”
All of us have been there. I can think of a few exams I took and some stories I have written that I would like another crack at.
As the 2021-22 seasons prepare to unfold, high school sports faces a kind of do-over on COVID-19, thanks to the Delta variant. It is the challenge nobody ever wanted.
But it is a challenge I believe the LHSAA and its member schools are much more prepared for, thanks to what transpired last year. COVID-19 is still the opponent we cannot see. There might be bumps in the road along the way.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told those on hand for a news conference to announce Ochsner Health he said seasons will not be jeopardized by the latest COVID surge. But there are questions. One athletic director asked if I expect limits on crowd sizes.
The short answer is this: I don’t know, and no one does either. Just like a year ago, the LHSAA and its schools will follow the mandates of state and local health officials.
A convoluted answer, you say? Well, it is. At this point, there are no concrete answers. I suspect we will know more in a few weeks. Yep, I hate doing that again this year, but here we are.
The good news is this — we know what can be done to help ensure that the games do go on. Schools, coaches, athletes and parents learned plenty about sanitization, COVID testing, contact tracing, online ticket sales and all the other things that made it possible to complete all LHSAA championships.
It wasn’t easy. But it came together and it got done. I expect nothing less in 2021-22.
Jamboree schedules needed
Jamborees for volleyball and football are now just weeks away. The Advocate needs schedules for your jamborees as soon as possible.
Please send volleyball/football schedules to me at rfambrough@theadvocate.com as soon as possible.
Never give up
Watching the Olympics has provided multiple examples of great things that happen when least expected.
My favorite is the story of MyKayla Skinner, who won a silver medal in the vault. Skinner stepped back from elite gymnastics and became an NCAA champion for Utah after 2016.
But she gave it one more try, starting in 2019. Skinner overcame COVID pneumonia on the way to the medal.
Italian sprinter Lamont Marquell Jacobs won gold in the 100-meter dash in 9.80 seconds. He placed third in the semifinals and was not an automatic qualifier for the final he won.
Parting shots
In her final competition before enrolling at Oklahoma, former Parkview Baptist standout Ariel Pedigo set an AAU national record in the heptathlon with a score of 5,493 points.
Pedigo set the record for the 17-to 18-year-old age group at the AAU Junior Olympics held in Houston, Texas. The total is the sixth best ever for a high school competitor.
Former Episcopal multisport star Meghan O’Leary completed her U.S. Rowing career with a fourth place in the B final of the quadruple sculls competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
O’Leary plans to take some time off before deciding what her next career move will be.