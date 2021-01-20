Parkview Baptist boys basketball coach Jermaine Williams refers to Nehemiah Johnson as a “late bloomer.”
The 6-foot-5 senior joined the PBS program last year after his previous school, The Church Academy, closed. Since joining the Eagles after the 2020 football season, Johnson has found ways to close out opponents.
Johnson scored 31 points — making 11 of 14 from the field — in Class 3A Parkview’s 79-66 road win over 1A power White Castle Tuesday night. Johnson, who is averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds a game, also had 7 rebounds.
“He is a guy who keeps getting better,” Williams said. “Because this is his second season with us, he understands what we do better. We are just now getting our football players in shape. Things are starting to come together for us.”
As Williams notes, there is time for the Eagles (13-7) to get all the pieces in place. While some districts will play one round of district games, District 7-3A, which also includes powerhouses University High and Madison Prep, is opting for a regular-season tourney next month.
Meanwhile, PBS is staying busy, playing at Woodlawn Wednesday and then hosting Capitol on Friday.
Big Thursday
It is for 3A U-High (19-2) and 2A Port Allen (9-4). The teams will meet at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday at UHS. The Cubs top the Division II select power ratings. PAHS is the defending 2A champion.
A EBR tourney rematch also is set for Thursday as 5A Scotlandville (16-2) hosts Southern Lab (14-7). Also set for Thursday is Jehovah-Jireh (13-8) at Madison Prep (6-2).
MPA Round-up
The Chargers will host the Madison Prep Round-up starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The showcase opens with Jehovah-Jireh vs. Menard, followed by East Ascension vs. Country Day at 3:15 p.m.
Action concludes with East St. John vs. Baker at 4:45 p.m. and MPA vs. unbeaten Carver at 6:30 p.m.