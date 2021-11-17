Games between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds are typically among the closest in the LHSAA’s football playoffs. Madison Prep and St. James expect to illustrate that point again with a Class 3A quarterfinal berth on the line.
Their regional round game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium is an attractive matchup and more. It checks lots of boxes for fans seeking a marquee matchup.
Want past champions? The eighth-seeded Chargers (2020) and No. 9 St. James (2019) won the LHSAA’s last two Class 3A titles.
Ready to see top recruits? St. James receiver Shazz Preston is one of Louisiana’s top 2021 prospects and so is MPA defensive lineman Quency Wiggins.
Preston (Under Armour) and Wiggins (All-American Game) are set to play in national all-star games in January. Quarterback Zeon Chriss of Madison Prep is a UL commitment.
Do you like a backstory? This game has one. St. James coach Robert Valdez and MPA coach Landry Williams were Southern University during the Jaguars 1990s glory days under coach Pete Richardson.
“He (Valdez) is very competitive and so am I,” Williams said. “But we always support each. I believe in their program and he believes in ours.
“There won’t be a shortage of talent on the field. We’re both applying lessons we learned from coach Richardson and working to make a difference in the lives of our players on and off the field.”
Both teams are capable of big plays and have multiple playmakers, which also minimizes the margin for error.
“This could very easily be a quarterfinal or semifinal game,” Valdez of St. James said. “But it falls on Week 2. I get to play against one of my good friends, which means a lot.
“What has to happen is simple. On offense, we cannot make mistakes and turn the ball over. On defense, we need to be in right place and make plays.”
Chriss passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 40-6 playoff win over Kaplan. He also rushed for 91 yards and a TD. Tony Lewis ran for 148 yards on 11 carries for MPA, which also got a boost with the return of two-way line Ronald Harris.
Marquell Bergeron passed for 1,194 yards and 10 TDs in the regular season for St. James. Preston had 57 catches for 633 yards and eight TDs.
Home at last for DHS?
It looks Class 3A Donaldsonville may get to play a home game after all this season. Installation of artificial turf at the Tigers’ Boutte Stadium is on track finish by Friday.
If that happens, the No. 21st-seeded Tigers (6-4) will host No. 5 Church Point (11-0) for a 3A game Friday night. The turf process was slowed by summer rains and Hurricane Ida.
“It looks good right now,” DHS coach Brian Richardson said. “If it doesn’t happen, (playing at) White Castle is our backup plan.”