Just when it appeared No. 2 Zachary might turn its District 4-5A clash with Central into an early runaway, the Wildcats closed a once three-touchdown deficit to a one-score game and had the ball in the red zone.
Zachary put its foot down, forced a turnover that opened the door for two touchdowns to close the first half and fueled a span of 23 unanswered points in a 44-17 victory Friday over Central at Wildcat Stadium.
“We started off fast and unfortunately maybe mentally we took the foot off the pedal, and they were right back in there,” Zachary football coach David Brewerton said. “They execute the onside kick, they got a deep ball and they’re right back in it.
"We had to settle back in and do what we do.”
What Zachary (9-0, 4-0), which clinched a share of its sixth league title under Brewerton, relied on was big plays that help generate 532 yards and an average of 31 yards per scoring play.
Running back Connor Wisham rushed 20 times for 215 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns of 70 and 4 yards. Texas A&M quarterback commitment Eli Holstein accounted for 297 total yards and three touchdowns, passing for 196 yards and a TD and adding 101 yards rushing and two TDs.
“I felt really good,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “We’re down 21 points. A lot of teams down that early would shut it down and all of a sudden, it’s 21-14 and we’re on the 9 (actually 15). If we could have scored there, you could feel the juice on the sideline.”
Central (6-3, 2-2), which had climbed back to within 21-14, took over at Zachary’s 15 following a high snap over the punter’s head with 6:14 to go before halftime. On second down, leading rusher Glen Cage (20 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown) lost control of the ball and Carlton Johnson recovered at Broncos’ 9-yard line, the second of four turnovers.
Zachary answered with a 91-yard drive that took three plays with Wisham covering the last 49 yards with 4:30 left. The Broncos followed with a four-play, 55-yard drive that Holstein finished with a 30-yard TD run with help from Charles Roberston’s downfield block with 38 seconds left to make it 34-14.
“When you’re playing a team of that caliber you absolutely can’t have happen some of things that happened,” Edwards said. “We’re human beings, they’re kids, and it happens. But that can’t happen in order for you to stay in a game.”
Holstein connected with Robertson on a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter and plac-kicker Kellen Conachen added a 18-yard field goal with 6:20 to play.
“I’m just proud of the way we played, held our composure and had a good win,” Brewerton said.