Ponchatoula knew it would go for a 2-point conversion long before quarterback TJ Finley crossed the goal line for his ninth score of the night.
With Denham Springs leading by seven and a little over three minutes to play, the Green Wave wanted the game to be decided in the hands of its best player.
“That was the Philadelphia Eagles play. The one they ran in the Super Bowl,” an out-of-breath Hank Tierney shouted as Ponchatoula celebrated its 64-63 victory over the Yellow Jackets, referring to the trick play the Eagles ran to help beat New England in Super Bowl LII nicknamed “Philly Special.”
Finley threw for seven touchdowns, ran for two more and produced 612 yards of total offense — 598 on his 23-of-36 passing alone. But it was his lone reception on a wide receiver pass from freshman Jacoby Matthews that tipped the scales in Ponchatoula’s favor in a game unlike any the junior LSU commitment has ever seen.
“All I was worried about was helping my team get the W tonight,” Finley said. “Ponchatoula hasn’t had a W in a long time, so my focus was on helping my team get in the best position to get the W tonight.
“God put nine touchdowns in my spirit. I led my team out there as a unit, and we scored nine touchdowns together.”
From the first time Ponchatoula (1-1) touched the ball, the pace of the game was set.
Finley hit Tayvien Cole on a 20-yard curl route, which the speedy wide receiver broke for a 76-yard score after making a defender miss near midfield.
It was the first of three times Finley and Cole would connect for a touchdown, matching Finley's total with Tyjae Spears.
Denham Springs (1-1) struggled to contain the relentless Green Wave attack in the first half, allowing three touchdowns of more than 65 yards each.
But a few adjustments to the secondary in the second half opened the door for the Yellow Jackets’ own prodigious passer, quarterback Luke Lunsford, to lead them back into the game.
It may not have been enough to outshine the four-star Finley, but Lunsford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns of his own and ran for another two scores. He completed 13 of his 24 passes, including one interception.
His best play of the night came just minutes before the game-winning drive when he broke off a 52-yard run to give Denham Springs its first lead of the night at 63-56.
With a little help from running back Trevor Muse’s 170 yards and three touchdowns, Denham Springs gained 640 yards to give the game a staggering 1,343 total yards between the teams.
“All of the skills guys, they were phenomenal,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “Up front we blocked tremendously. I don’t know how much offense we had, but we had a lot. Every single skill guy made plays.”