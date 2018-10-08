Tuesday
Belaire at Lee, 5 p.m.
Friendship Capitol at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Madison Prep at St. Michael, 5 p.m.
Glen Oaks at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.
St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
LSD at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Broadmoor at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Baker at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Belaire, 5 p.m.
Catholic-PC at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Tara at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Brighton School at Church Academy, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Lee at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Walker at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Livonia, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Woodlawn at Central, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at Friendship Capitol, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at Walker, 5 p.m.
Dutchtown at Dunham, 6 p.m.
False River at Ascension Catholic. 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Runnels vs. Bright School at Parkmeadow gym, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Northeast, 6 p.m.
University at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Church Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. John, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Tara, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 9 a.m.
Zachary vs. Port Allen at Parkview, 10:30 a.m.
Zachary at Parkview Baptist, noon