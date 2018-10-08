BR.dutchparkvolley004
Dutchtown Volleyball coach Patrick Ricks watches his team's match against Parkview on Monday, September 18, 2018.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL

Tuesday

Belaire at Lee, 5 p.m.

Friendship Capitol at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep at St. Michael, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.

St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

LSD at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Broadmoor at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Baker at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Catholic-PC at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Tara at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Brighton School at Church Academy, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Lee at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Walker at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Livonia, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Woodlawn at Central, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Episcopal at Friendship Capitol, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Walker, 5 p.m.

Dutchtown at Dunham, 6 p.m.

False River at Ascension Catholic. 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Runnels vs. Bright School at Parkmeadow gym, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Northeast, 6 p.m.

University at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Church Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at St. John, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Tara, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 9 a.m.

Zachary vs. Port Allen at Parkview, 10:30 a.m.

Zachary at Parkview Baptist, noon

