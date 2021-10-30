Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (8-1) lost to Woodlawn BR 35-28
2. Zachary (9-0) beat Central-BR 47-14
3. Brother Martin (7-0) beat Holy Cross 42-0
4. Ponchatoula (7-0) beat St. Paul’s 17-0
5. Acadiana (7-2) beat Barbe, 42-0
6. Capt. Shreve (8-1) lost to C.E. Byrd 28-10
7. Ruston (7-1) beat West Ouachita 38-7
8. Destrehan (5-0) beat East St. John 38-7
9. Jesuit (7-1) beat H.L. Bourgeois 42-13
10. Byrd (8-1) beat Captain Shreve 28-10
Others receiving votes: Natchitoches Central (7-2) lost to Haughton 35-7, West Monroe (5-3) beat Pineville 30-12, Alexandria (6-3) lost Ouachita Parish 26-23, John Curtis (4-2) beat Rummel 34-20, Dutchtown (5-3) lost to St. Amant 21-14, Ouachita Parish (6-3) beat Alexandria 26-23, Rummel (5-2) lost to John Curtis 34-20.
Class 4A
1. Karr (7-0) beat Belle Chasse 27-0
2. Neville (7-1) beat Bastrop 62-0
3. Warren Easton (4-2) did not play
4. Westgate (7-2) beat Northside 58-8
5. Northwood-Shreve (6-2) did not play
6. Cecilia (7-2) beat Livonia 62-20
7. Huntington (8-1) beat Minden 40-7
8. Carencro (4-5) lost to St. Thomas More 35-28
9. Carver (6-1) plays Livingston Collegiate Saturday
10. Leesville (7-2) beat Tioga 37-7
(tie) St. Thomas More (5-4) beat Carencro 35-28
Others receiving votes: Liberty (7-1) beat Rayne 23-22 (OT), Vandebilt Catholic (5-2) beat South Lafourche 38-20, Teurlings Catholic (5-4) lost to St. Martinville 41-32 , Salmen (7-1) beat Franklinton 39-14, Assumption (5-3) beat Ellender 34-7.
Class 3A
1. University (9-0) beat West Feliciana 55-28
2. Sterlington (9-0) beat Franklin Parish 54-6
3. Madison Prep (8-1) beat Glen Oaks 47-0
4. E.D. White (9-0) beat Berwick 37-7
5. Church Point (9-0) beat Mamou 61-0
6. Iowa (8-1) lost to Lake Charles Prep 27-26
7. De La Salle (5-2) beat Kenner Discovery 43-6
8. Lutcher (5-1) beat Donaldsonville 49-22
9. St. James (6-2) beat Patterson 21-7
10. Lake Charles Prep (6-3) beat Iowa 27-26
Others receiving votes: Union Parish (6-3) beat Carroll 34-22, Jena (8-1) beat Marksville 38-8, St. Martinville (7-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 41-32, Donaldsonville (4-4) lost to Lutcher 49-22, Abbeville (8-1) beat Kaplan 12-7, Brusly (7-1) did not play, Booker T. Washington-NO (6-1) beat Sci Academy 54-0
Class 2A
1. Many (8-1) beat Bunkie 73-28
2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) did not play
3. Amite (7-0) beat Pine 43-7
4. St. Charles (7-0) beat South Plaquemines 43-0
5. Loreauville (9-0) beat Ascension Episcopal 31-13
6. General Trass (8-0) did not play
7. Mangham (7-2) beat Rayville 6-0
8. Notre Dame (7-2) beat Lake Arthur 55-0
9. Newman (5-2) beat Cohen 34-0
10. North Caddo (7-2) lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 26-22
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (8-1) beat Oakdale 48-27, Avoyelles (8-1) beat Holy Savior Menard 30-0, Episcopal-BR (8-0) beat East Feliciana 62-18, Ascension Episcopal (6-3) lost to Loreauville 31-13, Dunham (6-3) beat Port Allen 45-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (7-2) beat North Caddo 26-22
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (9-0) beat Delhi 60-6
2. Calvary (8-1) beat Plain Dealing 63-0
3. Southern Lab (6-2) beat Central Private 68-6
4. Ascension Catholic (5-1) beat Ascension Christian 44-19
5. St. Mary’s (7-2) lost to Logansport 50-23
6. Oak Grove (5-4) beat St. Frederick 31-14
7. Grand Lake (8-1) beat Elton 34-12
8. Homer (6-3) beat Magnolia Charter 67-6
9. St. Frederick (6-3) lost to Oak Grover 31-14
10. Opelousas Catholic (8-1) beat Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 14-6
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (6-3) beat Covenant Christian 47-6, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (7-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 14-6, Cedar Creek (5-3) beat Delta Charter 57-0, Westminster Christian (6-3) lost to St. Edmund 28-8, Glenbrook (7-2) beat Beekman Charter 51-14, Country Day (4-2) did not play, Haynesville (6-3) beat Lincoln Prep 43-12, Logansport (5-4) beat St. Mary’s 50-23, Hamilton Christian (6-2) beat East Beauregard 64-30.