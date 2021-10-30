ACA.westteurfoot.102421.9585.JPG

Westgate’s Derek Williams (2), chases down Teurling’s Conner Kleinpeter, 34, during the Westgate versus Teurlings game at Teurlings Catholic, Friday, October 22, 2021.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Class 5A

1. Catholic-BR (8-1) lost to Woodlawn BR 35-28

2. Zachary (9-0) beat Central-BR 47-14

3. Brother Martin (7-0) beat Holy Cross 42-0

4. Ponchatoula (7-0) beat St. Paul’s 17-0

5. Acadiana (7-2) beat Barbe, 42-0

6. Capt. Shreve (8-1) lost to C.E. Byrd 28-10

7. Ruston (7-1) beat West Ouachita 38-7

8. Destrehan (5-0) beat East St. John 38-7

9. Jesuit (7-1) beat H.L. Bourgeois 42-13

10. Byrd (8-1) beat Captain Shreve 28-10

Others receiving votes: Natchitoches Central (7-2) lost to Haughton 35-7, West Monroe (5-3) beat Pineville 30-12, Alexandria (6-3) lost Ouachita Parish 26-23, John Curtis (4-2) beat Rummel 34-20, Dutchtown (5-3) lost to St. Amant 21-14, Ouachita Parish (6-3) beat Alexandria 26-23, Rummel (5-2) lost to John Curtis 34-20.

Class 4A

1. Karr (7-0) beat Belle Chasse 27-0

2. Neville (7-1) beat Bastrop 62-0

3. Warren Easton (4-2) did not play

4. Westgate (7-2) beat Northside 58-8

5. Northwood-Shreve (6-2) did not play

6. Cecilia (7-2) beat Livonia 62-20

7. Huntington (8-1) beat Minden 40-7

8. Carencro (4-5) lost to St. Thomas More 35-28

9. Carver (6-1) plays Livingston Collegiate Saturday

10. Leesville (7-2) beat Tioga 37-7

(tie) St. Thomas More (5-4) beat Carencro 35-28

Others receiving votes: Liberty (7-1) beat Rayne 23-22 (OT), Vandebilt Catholic (5-2) beat South Lafourche 38-20, Teurlings Catholic (5-4) lost to St. Martinville 41-32 , Salmen (7-1) beat Franklinton 39-14, Assumption (5-3) beat Ellender 34-7.

Class 3A

1. University (9-0) beat West Feliciana 55-28

2. Sterlington (9-0) beat Franklin Parish 54-6

3. Madison Prep (8-1) beat Glen Oaks 47-0

4. E.D. White (9-0) beat Berwick 37-7

5. Church Point (9-0) beat Mamou 61-0

6. Iowa (8-1) lost to Lake Charles Prep 27-26

7. De La Salle (5-2) beat Kenner Discovery 43-6

8. Lutcher (5-1) beat Donaldsonville 49-22

9. St. James (6-2) beat Patterson 21-7

10. Lake Charles Prep (6-3) beat Iowa 27-26

Others receiving votes: Union Parish (6-3) beat Carroll 34-22, Jena (8-1) beat Marksville 38-8, St. Martinville (7-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 41-32, Donaldsonville (4-4) lost to Lutcher 49-22, Abbeville (8-1) beat Kaplan 12-7, Brusly (7-1) did not play, Booker T. Washington-NO (6-1) beat Sci Academy 54-0

 Class 2A

1. Many (8-1) beat Bunkie 73-28

2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) did not play

3. Amite (7-0) beat Pine 43-7

4. St. Charles (7-0) beat South Plaquemines 43-0

5. Loreauville (9-0) beat Ascension Episcopal 31-13

6. General Trass (8-0) did not play

7. Mangham (7-2) beat Rayville 6-0

8. Notre Dame (7-2) beat Lake Arthur 55-0

9. Newman (5-2) beat Cohen 34-0

10. North Caddo (7-2) lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 26-22

Others receiving votes: Rosepine (8-1) beat Oakdale 48-27, Avoyelles (8-1) beat Holy Savior Menard 30-0, Episcopal-BR (8-0) beat East Feliciana 62-18, Ascension Episcopal (6-3) lost to Loreauville 31-13, Dunham (6-3) beat Port Allen 45-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (7-2) beat North Caddo 26-22

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (9-0) beat Delhi 60-6

2. Calvary (8-1) beat Plain Dealing 63-0

3. Southern Lab (6-2) beat Central Private 68-6

4. Ascension Catholic (5-1) beat Ascension Christian 44-19

5. St. Mary’s (7-2) lost to Logansport 50-23

6. Oak Grove (5-4) beat St. Frederick 31-14

7. Grand Lake (8-1) beat Elton 34-12

8. Homer (6-3) beat Magnolia Charter 67-6

9. St. Frederick (6-3) lost to Oak Grover 31-14

10. Opelousas Catholic (8-1) beat Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 14-6

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (6-3) beat Covenant Christian 47-6, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (7-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 14-6, Cedar Creek (5-3) beat Delta Charter 57-0, Westminster Christian (6-3) lost to St. Edmund 28-8, Glenbrook (7-2) beat Beekman Charter 51-14, Country Day (4-2) did not play, Haynesville (6-3) beat Lincoln Prep 43-12, Logansport (5-4) beat St. Mary’s 50-23, Hamilton Christian (6-2) beat East Beauregard 64-30.

