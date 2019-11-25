Boys
Runnels 76 St. John 55
University High 81, Lee 67
Catholic High Thanksgiving Tournament
St. Thomas 65, St. Amant 60
Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic
Dunham 74, Mt. Hermon 29
Dunham 74, Varnado 25
Brusly 83, Varnado 33
Family Christian 53, Thrive Academy 51
Mt. Hermon 65 FCA 61
Girls
East Iberville 72, West Feliciana 24
EBR Girls tournament
Broadmoor 70, Mentorship 55
Scotlandville 53, Glen Oaks 22
Istrouma 61, Woodlawn 33
McKinley 48, Zachary 43
Lee High 85, Baker 28
Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic
Dunham 52, Family Christian 30
Dunham 41, Ascension Episcopal 13
St. Scholastica, 33 AES 13
Mt. Carmel 52, St. Amant 45
St Joseph’s 44, Plaquemine 42
Episcopal 59, St Scholastica 29
Dutchtown 56, St Joseph’s 51
Dutchtown 49, St Michael’s 26
Family Christian 47, Thrive Academy 11
Episcopal 51, St.Michael 48
Mt. Carmel 54 Plaquemine 24