Boys

Runnels 76 St. John 55

University High 81, Lee 67

Catholic High Thanksgiving Tournament

St. Thomas 65, St. Amant 60

Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic

Dunham 74, Mt. Hermon 29

Dunham 74, Varnado 25

Brusly 83, Varnado 33

Family Christian 53, Thrive Academy 51

Mt. Hermon 65 FCA 61

Girls

East Iberville 72, West Feliciana 24

EBR Girls tournament

Broadmoor 70, Mentorship 55

Scotlandville 53, Glen Oaks 22

Istrouma 61, Woodlawn 33

McKinley 48, Zachary 43

Lee High 85, Baker 28

Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic

Dunham 52, Family Christian 30

Dunham 41, Ascension Episcopal 13

St. Scholastica, 33 AES 13

Mt. Carmel 52, St. Amant 45

St Joseph’s 44, Plaquemine 42

Episcopal 59, St Scholastica 29

Dutchtown 56, St Joseph’s 51

Dutchtown 49, St Michael’s 26

Family Christian 47, Thrive Academy 11

Episcopal 51, St.Michael 48

Mt. Carmel 54 Plaquemine 24

