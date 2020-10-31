Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic 26. 2. Zachary 73. 3. St. Michael 116. 4. Dunham 131. 5. Live Oak 159. 6. University High 176. 7. Dutchtown 218. 8. Episcopal 221. 9. St. Amant 236. 10. Parkview Baptist 240.
Individuals
1. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 15:25.40. 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 15:29.71. 3. Rhen Langley, 15:31.74. 4. Blaison Treuil, Catholic, 15:33.42. 5. John Hall Hays, 15:43.93. 6. Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 15:444.71. 7. Blake Cook, Catholic, 15:50.89. 8. Owen Simon, Catholic, Catholic 15:53.22. 9. Caleb Ackman, zachary, 15:56.65. 10. Steven Mayer, Catholic, 15:58.44.
Girls
Team scores: 1. S. Joseph’s 24, 2. Episcopal 65. 3. St. Michael 105. 4. Live Oak 162. 5. Zachary 165. 6. University High 177. 7. Dutchtown 188. 8. Parkview Baptist 197. 9. West Feliciana 207. 10. Walker 216.
Individuals
1. Sophie Martin., St. Joseph’s 18:02.66. 2. Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 18:21.06. 3. Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 18:30.83. 4. Elise Jones, St. Joseph’s, 18:32. 43. 5. Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 18:34.53. 6. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 18:38.53. 7. Claire Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 18:43.78. 8. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 19:00.02. 9. Riley Ries, Dunham, 19:04.54. 10. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 19:08.94.