SULPHUR — It was an ending you might see in a Hollywood movie. But no cowboy rode off into the sunset this time.
There was a swimmer, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Kirby Black, who won her final competitive race with a personal-best time to help her team win its eighth straight Division I title at the LHSAA Swim meet Saturday.
Black won the 100-yard backstroke with in 58.57 seconds and was the only individual champion for the Redstickers, who used their depth to score 349 points, well ahead of Mandeville at 237 and Mount Carmel at 235.
“I woke up this morning and I was really nervous, because this is my last meet ever,” Black said. “I’m not continuing as a year-round swimmer. I knew we could do this as a team because we have put in all the work all year. I really wanted to go all out in my last race. I could not ask for a better ending.”
Meanwhile, Catholic High pushed its limits while chasing Jesuit for the Division I boys title. The teams were within 30 points of each other for most of the meet with Jesuit taking the title with 448 points. The Bears were second at 405.
The Bears did not have an individual champion. Mason Nyboer (500 freestyle) and Harrison Say (100 butterfly) were runner-up finishers for Catholic. Amanda Andrews (100 butterfly) was a second-place finisher for SJA.
St. Scholastica (girls) and Holy Cross (boys) won team titles in Division II on the final day of the four-day meet held at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
“Because we swam prelims early (Friday) we did some different things (Friday),” SJA coach Becca Gilbert said. “We did some team building games. It was good bonding time and I felt good about it. These girls do work well under pressure. They know what to do and they deliver.”
Catholic coach Doug Logsdon complimented his seniors — Thomas Baxter, Daniel Woodruff and Cameron Richard for their efforts.
“We did everything that we could,” Logsdon said. “We had some bad things that happened for us at the end of the meeting (Friday). I challenged my boys to rise about that and they did. We swam as fast as we could. Hats off to Jesuit … they won.”
Nyboer, a junior, was involved in the race of the day in the 500 freestyle. Michael Bonson of Northshore was voted Boys Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. In the 500 free, Bronson bettered his previous personal best by 12 seconds to set a composite LHSAA record of 4 minutes, 28.18 seconds. Nyboer had the set the Division I record last year and bettered that time with a 4:31.93 to take second.
Mount Carmel’s Emily Schexnayder won the 100 butterfly and 100 to get the Girls Swimmer of the Meet honor. East Ascension’s David Boylan (200 IM and 100 breastroke) and Jesuit’s Charles Korndorffer (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) also were double winners.
In Division II, Ashley Richard (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) was a girls double winner for girls runner-up St. Thomas More.