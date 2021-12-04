Maybe it was seeing the Christmas lights on homes during the drive home from Zachary’s semifinal victory. Or the soft, instrumental Christmas music playing in the background as I work.
As I ponder everything that happened over the past week in high school sports, the story of “A Christmas Carol” comes to mind.
There is no Scrooge in this version. Just the ghosts of LHSAA championships past, present and with a look toward the future as I hope to see them.
A vision of LHSAA championships past is crystal clear. Football teams hoisting championship trophies on the floor of what is now the Caesars Superdome.
I covered the very first Prep Classic game between E.D. White and John Curtis in 1981 and saw the event grow. My picture now is so vivid perhaps because 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic was so different.
Northwestern State did a great job hosting all nine championships in 2020. But absence from the Superdome does make the heart grow fonder. I had multiple players and coaches gush about what it means to be there and play there.
Which brings me to the vision of championships present. Bringing select/nonselect teams back together for the 2020 Prep Classic in Natchitoches was a one-act play.
It masked issues that have come to light since select schools split off to host their own championships in 2019-20 for football and basketball. Those issues were on display this week.
In October, the select schools announced their sites as Tulane’s Yulman Stadium and UL’s Cajun Field. It would work we thought, until it questions arose. The first issue was splitting Division I-III (at Yulman) and Division II-IV (at Cajun Field) on separate weekends.
There was a big reason for this. UL hosted Appalachian State for a conference title game Saturday, putting two planned games in direct competition with the Prep Classic the next week.
If all four games were held in one location this week, perhaps we’re all good. What this situation revealed is a different split — one within the select schools in terms of ideology.
While Class 5A select/nonselect schools have long argued that their payouts from the Classic should be larger, there is another point of view. Some smaller schools value what most of us would say is priceless.
Those smaller schools value having their players, band, cheerleaders etc., experience the Superdome. Southern Lab and Ouachita Christian requested and were granted a slot to play their Division IV final in the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic at noon Friday at the Superdome instead of going to UL.
A change of venue was considered for University High and E.D. White, but no agreement was reached.
This is a messy lesson for the select schools. This situation also drives home the point that championships are different kinds of events than others held at school sites. I believe many select schools did not realize that when the championships were divided.
Which brings me to LHSAA championships future. My vision has the schools playing together in championship events again. And maybe even in their enrollment classifications too. Some day.
Hopefully, at least some of this becomes more than one writer’s daydream. Yes, there is a wakeup call in here for LHSAA schools.