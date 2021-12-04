Madison Prep players and coaches celebrate with their trophy after the Class 3A state championship game against Union Parish, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches. Madison Prep led 30-0 at the half, and cruised to a 44-0 lead when the game was delayed because of thunderstorms with 3:20 on the clock. The game resumed, and finished 50-0, after the delay.