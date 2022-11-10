Being the leader of the pack in a race is one thing. Leading a different kind of pack, a team, is something else altogether.
Zachary’s Rhen Langley has found the right balance to master both roles.
“Some people don’t value the team aspect of cross country. To me, that is the main thing,” Langley said. “An individual title is cool and so is a fast time. But we race together in cross country to win as a team.
“That is what drives me to do my best. It is my senior year and it is important that I do everything I can with and for my team.”
Langley, an LSU commitment, leads a Zachary squad that is set to compete at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches on Monday.
The Broncos already made school history last week when Langley won the individual title and Zachary placed second to Catholic at the Division I, Region 2 boys meet held at Highland Road Park last week.
Langley had a winning three-mile time of 15 minutes, 26.30 to finish more than 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Kennedy of Walker.
Traditional power Catholic High won the team title with 30 points and the Broncos were second with 91 to qualify for the LHSAA meet. The ZHS girls also qualified for the LHSAA’s Division I meet with their fourth-place finish.
“I am so proud of Rhen and how far he has come, not just as a runner but also as a person,” Zachary coach Julie Fink said. “He has matured much and grown into a great leader for our team.
“The best runners don’t always turn out to be your best leaders. Rhen has and I look forward to seeing what does the rest of this year and when he moves on to college.”
Even though Langley was already a well known competitor when he came to Zachary as a freshman, his career has included some ups and downs. As a junior, he struggled with tendinitis in his Achilles tendon during both the cross country and track seasons.
“The injuries taught me to not take things for granted,” Langley said. “As a runner, there will be times when you have to work through it when you are not completely healthy.
“I need to appreciate the good things that happen. And I have to pay attention to my body and the recovery aspect after races."
Langley and Broncos head to Natchitoches to compete in a deep and talented boys field led by nationally ranked Jesuit, Brother Martin and Catholic. For Langley and the Broncos, the goal is run their race.
“I am more patient now as a runner and know the things not to do,” Langley said. “That has been my game-changer this year. That should help next week.”