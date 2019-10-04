The Dunham School led Kentwood by 11 points Friday night, when the Tigers came into a critical situation after Kentwood gained some momentum by scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
Dunham was nearing the red zone on third down and instead of getting a first down and running out the clock, the Tigers risked running a trick play — the Statue of Liberty play, which was made famous when Boise State defeated Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
Quarterback Stephen Still faked the pass and handed the ball off to running back Kalante Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown run to secure a 31-13 victory for Dunham.
“Just watching film, (Kentwood) had such speed on the edge,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “We knew in those long-distance situations, they were going to widen out and come after us. The kids practiced it all week and executed it to perfection. We installed it this week for that exact situation.”
Both teams went three and out to start the game and neither could get anything going offensively.
Kentwood was marching downfield late in the first quarter after a 36-yard completion from quarterback Otis Elzy to receiver Tavien Brown on third and long, but Elzy was then intercepted in the end zone by Dunham defensive back Anthony Stafford the next play.
Dunham still didn’t manage to score on that drive, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers’ offense to get off and running.
A 17-yard pass from Still to Joshua Hardy on fourth down led to a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Kalante Wilson with 2:06 left in the half.
Weiner said Dunham came out with a new offensive formation this week to get Kentwood “out of sorts” on defense, leading the Kangaroos to use simpler formations.
Still finished with 130 yards passing, while Wilson added 141 yards rushing in Dunham’s adjusted offensive formation.
Kentwood was on its way to tying the score before halftime, but Dunham defensive back Patrick Day picked off Elzy and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 12-0 with 50 seconds left in the half.
“He’s so fast, as soon as he caught it, I knew nobody was going to catch him on the field,” Weiner said. “That’s a credit to our defensive coaches too, because we practiced that exact play over and over again.
Dunham picked up where it left off in the second half, starting with a 5-minute drive concluding with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Still to Hardy.
Kentwood put up a fight in the second half, with two touchdown runs by Elzy of 8 and 4 yards. Elzy had 69 yards rushing and 97 yards passing.
Two plays into the fourth quarter, Dunham responded to Kentwood’s first touchdown with a 32-yard touchdown run by Wilson, his second of the night.