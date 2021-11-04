After its 16-game win streak was snapped last week against Woodlawn, Catholic High rebounded in a big way Thursday night on the road to close out the regular season.
Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale and the passing game got going early and the Bears rolled to a 49-7 win over Dutchtown to spoil the Griffins’ senior night.
How it was won
Catholic (9-1, 4-1 District 5-5A) scored on three of its four first-half drives. The last drive ended at the 1-yard line before time ran out in the first half.
After Dutchtown (5-4, 1-4) punted on the game’s first drive, Catholic earned three first downs on the way to Tae Nicholas’ 6-yard touchdown run. Nicholas had a 48-yard run to set up the opening touchdown.
The Bears went up by two scores after Nicholas’ 1-yard run. A Griffins three-and-out gave the ball back to Catholic, and two minutes later Beale connected with Shelton Sampson for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-0 lead.
Dutchtown got on the scoreboard just before halftime following Dylan Sampson’s 5-yard run.
Beale threw two third-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach heading into the fourth. The first score was a 7-yard pass to Cole Hidalgo on the first drive of the second half.
On Catholic’s next offensive possession, Shelton Sampson snagged a one-handed pass for a 38-yard touchdown to put the score at 35-7.
Beale’s fourth touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter, a 5-yard pass to Tre Benson.
Player of the game
Daniel Beale, Catholic: Beale had only two incompletions in completing 19 of 21 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns. Shelton Sampson caught seven passes for 167 yards and Benson finished with nine receptions for 128 yards.
They said it
Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr.: "We’ve been playing great team defense all year long. We pose the question to our kids. Who are we and how do you respond to failure? Our kids responded in a great way. I thought the second half shutout, in particular, was something that was really impressive. Offensively, the Shelton Sampson/Daniel Beale deal was the talk of the night, and it was what they were giving us. We ran the ball really well, too."
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: "It got away from us, especially in the fourth quarter. Good football team. Credit them guys. I thought our guys fought well. I thought after the first quarter, we started putting some drives together offensively and moving the football. There were definitely some positives to take out. Now it’s all about next week. Let’s get these guys fresh and ready to go and it’s a new season starting Monday."
Notable
Catholic running back Corey Singleton was injured on the game’s first play and never returned. Simoneaux said he expects Singleton to be ready for the playoffs. The playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.