Brother Martin ralled in three individual matches to capture an unprecedented sixth boys/coed division title Thursday at the LHSAA State Bowling Championships at All Star Lanes.
Those wins helped Brother Martin score a 17-10 win over Catholic High of Baton Rouge.
Brother Martin is the second school in state high school bowling to win four consecutive state tournaments.
On the girls side, Denham Springs became the second school with five titles when it defeated C.E. Byrd 21-6.
After splitting the eight points in the best-of-27 match in the opener, Brother Martin won six points in the second game to take a 10-6 lead.
In the final game the lower average part of the lineup, which had won so many matches for the Crusaders this season, found themselves behind as Catholic's John Feet, Mark Mills and Drew Babin all began stringing strikes.
It took some late heroics by Ashton Catalinotto (245) and Carson Colletti (205) before seven closing strikes by Jacob Vangilder to win a 248-247 decision that put the Crusaders in position to win four individual points and the three-point total by two pins to clinch the win.
“I got up in the seventh or eighth frame and told the guys I don’t know how we are going to do it but we need four points," Brother Martin coach Bruce Himbert said. "You guys are good enough to do it. Jacob Vangilder was special today. I talked to him before the match and for some reason I thought he was going to be there and he was. He had to strike out.”
Vangilder, who was voted the MVP, posted a 694 series. Catalinotto was next at 683, followed by Kade Chatelain (624) and Dylan McDonald (621).
For Catholic, Feet had a 651 with a winning 237 in the final game while Drew Babin rarely missed, rolling 259-728. Benjamin Herman had 614.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Catholic coach Robin Davis said. “I can’t ask for better bowling than they gave me today. We shot a 1,305 in the last game and we haven’t done that all season.”
Brother Martin and Catholic both advanced easily through their semifinal matches, with Brother Martin winning 18-9 over Vandebilt Catholic and Catholic getting a 23-4 decision over Archbishop Shaw.
Denham Springs made its first appearance in the championship round from 2011 a good one, defeating Dutchtown 19-8 in the semifinals. The Yellow Jackets got seven of nine points in the high average positions.
Dutchtown’s Ashtyn Yoches had the best girls set of the day with a 652.
Byrd, the first north Louisiana team to advance this far since 2010, upset top-seeded Ponchatoula in their semifinal to create a battle of Yellow Jackets.
But after a first game in which Byrd’s Jadyn Martin (215) and Maddisen Rook (214) topped their averages by more than 60 pins, Denham Springs took control en route to a 21-6 decision.
“It’s all been so amazing,” Denham Springs Coach Kim Bogan said. “They came together as a team and did what needed to be done.”
Audrey Cedotal led the way with a 209-601 to earn MVP honors.
The singles championships will be decided Friday with the boys at 10:30 a.m. and the girls to follow at 1 p.m. at All Star Lanes.
Boys semifinals
Catholic BR 18, Archbishop Shaw 9
Catholic: Benjamin Herman 242-650; Drew Babin 245, Mark Mills 246, John Feet 239; Shaw: Jonathan Freeman 268-687; Andrew Hill 237
Brother Martin 23, Vandebilt Catholic 4
Brother Martin: Dylan McDonald 248-213; Ricky Carmona 247-210; Carson Colletti 268-237; Vandebilt: Eli Hebert 230, Josh Sorbert 208
Championship match
Brother Martin 17, Catholic 10
Brother Martin: Jacob Vangilder 248-694; Ashton Catalinotto 245-683
Catholic: Drew Babin 259-728; John Feet 237-653
Girls semifinals
Denham Springs 19, Dutchtown 8
Denham Springs: Gracie Dawson 206, Layla Legendre 205-201; Dutchtown: Ashtyn Yoches 235-652;
Byrd 16½, Ponchatoula 10½
Byrd: Maddisen Rock 205, Cathleen Stevens 191; Ponchatoula: Kelsey Hicks 170, Kayla Cowell 170
Championship match
Denham Springs 21, Byrd 6
Denham Springs: Audrey Cedotal 209-601; Byrd: Maddisen Rook 214-200; Jadyn Martin 215