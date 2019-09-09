LUTCHER — Quamecca Stafford may only be 4-foot-9, but she is awfully big in the sport of powerlifting.
The Lutcher High School junior not only is part of the 13-time state champion powerlifting team at her school, she just set a new world record for a female teen at the International Powerlifting Federation’s Junior and Sub-junior World Championships in Regina, Canada.
Stafford, along with fellow junior Shay Naquin, won their respective weight classes at the National Championships, which qualified them to represent the United States in the international competition.
On August 27, Stafford defied her stature to deadlift 380 pounds, setting a sub junior World Record and winning gold in the 114-pound weight class. She actually tied the record with her first lift, then broke it with her second.
Stafford also broke her own personal records in the squat, bench and total weights, in addition to setting the World Record for deadlift.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that I broke the record,” Stafford said. “I really didn’t even know at the time. I found out later.”
She also defeated last year’s champion in the event, which rarely happens, according to Lutcher powerlifting coach Jon Magendie.
“Obviously, it went great,” said Magendie, who coaches the team with his wife, Kelly. “Both girls did a phenomenal job.”
Naquin finished second in the 159-pound division with a squat of 429 pounds, a bench lift of 237 pounds (both personal bests) and a deadlift of 391 pounds.
Both girls are veterans at state, national and international competition. The two competed last year in Potchefstroom, South Africa, finishing second in their respective divisions.
Stafford, who Magendie calls “the little one,” now holds the World’s American Female Teen record for deadlift (397 pounds) and total weight (898 pounds), as well as the Louisiana State Female Teen records for squat (350.5 pounds), bench press (170 pounds), deadlift (397 pounds) and total weight (898) and the Female Junior state record for deadlift (397).
Naquin’s highest total weight lifted is 1,014 pounds.
Both girls followed older sisters into the sport, which is divided by weight classes and which incorporates a squat lift, a dead lift and a bench press. The heaviest of each is combined for a total.
Stafford said her friends probably would be shocked to see her in competition.
“If they would see me lift weights, they would be, like, I can’t believe it,” she said.