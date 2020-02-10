Boys
1. Scotlandville (27-3): The Hornets continue to roll and started off 4-5A play with a 70-54 win over Walker in a meeting of two of the state’s top 5A programs.
2. Madison Prep (19-6): Yes, the 3A Chargers did lose to 5A New Iberia last week. But they edge out others for this spot in a close race.
3. St. Amant (19-7): Winning 12 of 14 going into Tuesday’s game at Catholic puts the Gators in this lofty spot. This team is playing well at the right time.
4. Catholic (27-3): A four-point loss to McKinley last Friday was notable but does not drop the Bears too far going into Tuesday’s 5-5A game with St. Amant.
5. Walker (20-7): The loss to Scotlandville was a solid one and snapped a five-game winning streak, but WHS is still among the 5A elite.
6. Port Allen (21-5): Why put the Class 2A Pelicans’ here? They have not been flawless, but they have won eight of their past 11.
7. East Ascension (21-8): After tough losses to Madison Prep and Catholic, the 5-5A Spartans bounced back with a win over Dutchtown.
8. Zachary (23-6): The 4-5A Broncos split their games last week, losing to Class 3A power De La Salle. But in this group, six wins in the past eight games is notable.
9. Dunham (18-9), Plaquemine (22-8) and Episcopal (21-6): Could not separate these three. Class 2A Dunham has eight straight wins and so has 4A Plaquemine. Episcopal has fared well against a very tough schedule.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Donaldsonville, East Iberville, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, University.
Girls
1. Lee (21-4): The Class 4A Patriots won their only game last week and are riding a six-game winning streak.
2. Doyle (25-3): Two more wins for the 2A Tigers, including a huge road win over rival St. Thomas Aquinas since last week.
3. Zachary (24-5): A four-game winning streak and two more wins last week push the 5A Broncos to 3-0 in District 4-5A going into a showdown with Denham Springs.
4. University (21-8) and Madison Prep (17-13): The 3A Cubs lost to 5A Mt. Carmel on Monday, a good tuneup for Thursday’s District 7-3A showdown with MPA, which has won nine straight.
6. East Iberville (27-4): The 1A Tigers tacked on two more wins last week and should be set for nice playoff run.
7. East Ascension (14-8) and McKinley (18-10): These two teams split their games in 5-5A. MHS has won four straight after EAHS loss, including a Monday win over the Spartans.
9. Albany (22-7): The 3A Hornets have eight straight wins and are one victory away from going unbeaten in District 8-3A.
10. Brusly (26-5): A loss to 7-3A rival U-High gave the Panthers, who have won 10 of 12, a split decision last week.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, Episcopal, French Settlement, St. Amant, Walker.