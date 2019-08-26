Archbishop Hannan ran the table in District 8-3A last year, but it would be inaccurate to say the Hawks dominated the league.
None of the four wins came by more than 10 points. The average margin of victory was eight.
Such was life last season in a district where overall balance produced weekly results hard to project.
Eight of the district’s 10 games were decided by eight points or fewer. Three were decided by a single point.
“We may have a small district in numbers, but I think we have a really competitive district,” Hannan coach Scott Wattigny said.
Still, it was Hannan that clearly proved to be the district's top dog.
The perfect run in 8-3A was the highlight of a 10-0 regular season.
“It certainly wasn't the case of one team dominating everybody,” Wattigny said of the district race. “At the same time, I felt like we had every game in our control. We did what we needed to do, played the kind of football I think we're capable of playing.”
The district remains intact for the new two-classification cycle — and looks to be every bit as competitive.
Loranger, the 8-3A champ two years ago, should be back to its old form after struggling through an uncharacteristic 2-8 campaign. Seniors are projected to start at 21 of 22 positions, and standout running back Shawn Toefield returns to action after missing his entire junior season.
Bogalusa has one of the district's top proven playmakers in junior quarterback Josh Taylor. And it also has a top emerging one in freshman running back Talik Williams.
Jewel Sumner can count on a tested junior class and lean on the kind of big, veteran offensive line needed to lead its Wing-T attack.
At Albany, the Hornets have shifted away from the Wing-T and are "all in" on the up-tempo spread offense favored by second-year coach Mike Janis. The Hornets started 5-0 last season before going winless in district play, which makes posting a win in 8-3A a key goal.
Sophomore Jae Jae Doherty takes over full-time behind center after seeing spot duty as a freshman. A new crew of receivers shined during the 7-on-7 season.
“We were competitive all the way through last year, despite the results in district,” Janis said. "The kids never lost their fighting spirit. But we've got to get over that hump and find a way to win some of those close games. We've got to win in district.”
Narrow outcomes that often cost Albany were what did — and should continue to — make 8-3A's weekly outcomes a joy to follow.
“To me, it's wide open,” Bogalusa coach Adam Brumfield said. “There isn't one team in our district that would surprise me if they won it.”
Still, Hannan looks like a solid choice to set the pace.
The Hawks have been on an upward trajectory the past three seasons, improving their regular-season win total from four to eight to 10.
But Wattigny seeks better postseason results for the Hawks, who have lost in Division II's quarterfinals each of the past two years.
That is a major reason he raised the bar when putting together the schedule this season.
The Hawks, who last year won their six non-district games by an average of 30 points, will face the likes of Class 5A Mandeville, 4A Teurlings Catholic and Lakeshore leading into district play.
“We've got to get our guys prepared for seeing some really good competition in the playoffs,” Wattigny said.
And he has reason to be confident the Hawks can hold their own. Quarterback Brantley Taylor is back for what should be a big junior year and leads a list of six returning starters on offense. The defense is experienced as well: two starters return on all three levels.
Wattigny said replacing all-district kicker Victory Harvey and punters Jacob Gaude and Daniel Labourdette may be his biggest challenge.
2018 PLAYOFFS
ALBANY: Lost in 3A first round, 41-8 to North Webster
HANNAN: Lost in D-II quarterfinals, 17-14 to De La Salle
BOGALUSA: Lost in 3A first round, 50-0 to Union Parish
SUMNER: Lost in 3A first round, 24-20 to Madison Prep
THEY SAID IT
"It wasn't a case of one team dominating everybody. At the same time, I felt like last year we had every game in our control. We did what we needed to do, played the kind of football I think we were capable of playing."
-- SCOTT WATTIGNY, Hannan coach
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
HANNAN at BOGALUSA, Oct. 17: Opening night of district play features two quarterbacks who use different styles to produce winning results. Hannan's Brantley Taylor takes a traditional approach, usually doing damage with his arm. Josh Taylor is speedy and shifty, using his legs to strike fear in defenses.
HANNAN at LORANGER, Nov. 1: Loranger rolled through 8-3A two years ago and could pose the biggest threat to reigning district champ Hannan this season. November arrives with what should be a playoff atmosphere.
Schedules
ALBANY
September
6 Independence
13 at St. Michael at Olympia
20 at Springfield
27 at DeQuincy
October
4 Pearl River
10 Bogalusa*
18 at Jewel Sumner*
25 Loranger*
November
1 Beau Chene*
8 at Hannan*
ARCHBISHOP HANNAN
September
6 at Chalmette
13 Teurlings Catholic
20 at Mandeville
27 Dunham
October
4 at St. Michael at Olympia
11 Lakeshore
17 at Bogalusa*
25 Jewel Sumner*
November
1 Loranger*
8 Albany*
BOGALUSA
September
6 at Istrouma
13 Pine
20 at Franklinton
27 East Marion MS
October
4 at Varnado
10 at Albany*
17 Hannan*
25 KIPP BTW
November
1 at Jewel Sumner*
8 Loranger*
LORANGER
September
6 Riverdale
13 Amite
20 at St. Thomas Aquinas
27 at Covenant Christian
October
3 Salmen
11 Jewel Sumner*
18 Kennedy
25 at Albany*
November
1 Hannan*
8 at Bogalusa*
JEWEL SUMNER
September
6 at Pine
13 Kentwood
20 St. Helena
27 St. Michael
October
3 Franklinton
11 at Loranger*
18 Albany*
25 at Hannan*
November
1 Bogalusa*
8 at Abramson Sci Academy
*Denotes district games
Predicted order of finish
ARCHBISHOP HANNAN
HEAD COACH: Scott Wattigny
2018 RECORD: 11-1
FAST FACT: Hannan went 10-0 in the regular season last year but faces a much tougher non-district schedule including Teurlings Catholic, Mandeville and Lakeshore.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: QB Brantley Taylor threw seven TD passes and no picks to earn first-team all-district honors, and is expected to take on an expanded role entering his second season as the starter.
BIGGEST NEED: Loss of place-kicker Victor Harvey and punters Jacob Gaude and Daniel Labourdette leaves big shoes to fill in the kicking game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Jake Dalmado, TE Spencer Georges, DE Eli Caillouet.
Offense
*QB Brantley Taylor (6-2, 160, Jr.), *RB Jake Dalmado (5-9, 180, Jr.), *FB/TE Spencer Georges (5-10, 200, Jr.), *WR Ezra Travers (5-8, 145, Sr.), WR Cade Hontiveros (5-5, 140, Jr.), WR Colin Palazzalo (5-11, 150, Sr.), *LT Nick Vaccaro (6-0, 250, Sr.), *LG Grant Windom (6-0, 250, Sr.), C Ben Bonnafee (5-9, 245, Jr.), RG Jason Guy (5-8, 203, So.), RT Jackson Bolner (6-2, 175, Sr.)
Defense
*DL Eli Cailliouet (6-1, 205, Sr.), *DL Izzy Carrera (6-0, 210, Sr.), DL Dalton Arcemont (5-11, 190, Jr.), DL Mark Pennison (5-10, 175, Jr.), DL Cullen Jennings (6-1, 175, Jr.), *LB Wyatt Coffey (5-11, 190, Jr.), LB Patrick Rist (6-1, 175, Jr.), LB Evan Wheat (5-8, 160, Sr.), LB Bryce Gregoire (5-10, 175, Jr.), *DB Jack Manson (5-10, 155, Sr.), *DB Cory Robinson (5-9, 150, Jr.), *CB Brian Sisson (5-9, 170 Sr.), CB Joseph DiFranco (5-11, 155, Jr.)
JEWEL SUMNER
HEAD COACH: Ross Currier
2018 RECORD: 8-3
FAST FACT: Sumner was a top-10 playoff seed in ’18 after winning just one game the season before.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A junior class that was forced into early playing time as freshmen and sophomores should reap the rewards this season.
BIGGEST NEED: Having enough success in the passing game to keep defenses honest.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FB/LB Davonte Moore, TE/LB Michael Simpson, OG Jakiem Robbins.
Offense
*QB Laquantion Bickham (5-11, 165, Jr.), *FB Davonte Moore (5-9, 195, Sr.), RB Michael Lee (5-11, 170, So.), *WR Maleke Evans (5-6, 150, Jr.), WR DaQuan Carson (6-1, 160, So.), *TE Michael Simpson (6-1, 220, Sr.), *OT Mark Randol (6-0, 290, Sr.), *OT Jaden Armstrong (6-1, 215, Jr.), *OG Jakiem Robbins (5-8, 220, Jr.), *OG Dominic Haney (6-0, 195, Jr.), C Logan Harrell (5-8, 225, So.)
Defense
DE Michael Lee (5-11, 170, So.), NG Jeremiah Thomas (6-0, 295, Sr.), DE KeyDrann Tate (6-0, 220, So.), *LB Davonte Moore (5-9, 195, Sr.), *LB Tylon Milton (5-9, 180, So.), LB Michael Simpson (6-1, 220, Sr.), LB Tyren Woolridge (5-8, 155, Jr.), LB Richard Lee (6-1, 175, Jr.), *CB Adrian Gatlin (6-0, 165, Jr.), *CB Cedric Brumfield (6-0, 165, Sr.), *FS Johnny Sims (5-11, 160, Sr.).
BOGALUSA
HEAD COACH: Adam Brumfield
2018 RECORD: 4-7
FAST FACT: Bogalusa entered Week 10 vs. Hannan in position to share the district title, but finished 2-2 in 8-3A following a 2-0 start.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: QB Josh Taylor is small in stature but makes big plays, and WR Tyrese Rousell is a do-it-all threat who plays all over the field. RB Talik Williams was second-team all-district as an eighth-grader.
BIGGEST NEED: Avoid injuries. Bogalusa has as many as six players slated to start both ways.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Josh Taylor, RB/LB Talik Williams, WR Tyrese Rousell, CB Demarcus Spikes.
Offense
*QB Josh Taylor (5-5, 150, Jr.), *RB Talik Williams (5-9, 165, Fr.), RB Tony Harris (5-11, 160, Jr.) WR Tyrese Rousell (5-9, 175, Sr.), WR Shadwick Gamble (5-11, 160, Sr.), *WR Raheem Roberts (6-3, 165, Jr.), TE Jarvis Dawson (6-1, 185, Jr.), *C Desmond Johnson (6-0, 225, Jr.), OT Javon Morris (6-0, 260, Jr.), OT Alijah Mclemore (5-10, 225, So.), *OG Derek Keating (5-11, 265, Jr.), *OG Boswell Magee (6-0, 260, Sr.)
Defense
*DE Jhyron Roberts (6-3, 215, Sr.), DE Javon Morris (6-0, 260, Jr.), *NT Deujon Zeno (5-11, 275, Fr.), LB Darrius Mark (5-9, 175, Jr.), LB Talik Williams (5-9, 165, Fr.), LB Alijah Mclemore (5-10, 225, So.), *S/LB Clyedterrious Thompson (5-11, 165, Sr.), *S/LB Tyrese Rousell (5-9, 175, Sr.), DB Raheem Roberts (6-3, 165, Jr.), *CB Demarcus Spikes (6-0, 160, Sr.), CB LaDarrius Spikes (5-9, 160, Sr.)
LORANGER
HEAD COACH: Sam Messina
2018 RECORD: 2-8
FAST FACT: Before last year’s struggles, Loranger went back-to-back seasons without a district loss.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Senior leadership. Loranger has a senior projected to start in 21 of 22 positions on offense and defense.
BIGGEST NEED: Win the close games. All three district losses in ‘18 were by eight points or fewer.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jake Messina, TE/DE Coy Disher, LB Truman Faust.
Offense
*QB Jake Messina (5-9, 180, Sr.), WR Dayne Robertson (5-11, 165, Sr.), *TE Coy Disher (6-3, 195, Sr.), *LT Noah Morris (6-0, 225, Sr.), LG Scandarius Brumfield (5-11, 205, Sr.), *C Dawson Brunies (5-10, 255, Jr.), RG Colt Cusick (5-11, 250, Sr.), *RT Hayden Ridgedell (6-3, 260, Sr.), WR Jae Thomas (5-9, 160, Sr.) or Courtney Alexander (5-11, 170, Jr.), *WR D’Ante McGee (6-2, 190, Sr.), RB Shawn Toefield (6-1, 190, Sr.) or Truman Faust (5-10, 180, Sr.)
Defense
CB Ladarius Jackson (5-11, 175, Sr.), CB Jae Thomas (5-9, 160, Sr.), *SS Da’Michael Anderson (5-10, 175, Sr.), *FS D’Ante McGee (6-2, 190, Sr.), DB Shawn Toefield (6-1, 190, Sr.), *DE Coy Disher (6-3, 195, Sr.), *DT Colt Cusick (5-11, 250, Sr.), *NG Lane Huszar (6-2, 295, Sr.), DE Scandarius Brumfield (5-11, 205, Sr.), *ILB Truman Faust (5-10, 180, Sr.), ILB Javion Hayward (5-11, 195, Sr.)
ALBANY
HEAD COACH: Mike Janis
2018 RECORD: 6-5
FAST FACT: Hornets complete transition from ex-regime’s Wing-T to up-tempo spread offense.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Big, experienced offensive line, and a receiving corps that was a pleasant surprise during the seven-on-seven season.
BIGGEST NEED: Stay the course. Albany started 5-0 last year before stumbling down the stretch in district play.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OT/DL Ronnie Turbeville, RB/DB Rhett Wolfe, LB Tyler Bates.
Offense
QB Ja Jae Doherty (6-2, 185, So.), RB Rhett Wolfe (5-9, 150, Jr.), WR Trey Yelverto (5-11, 160, Sr.), WR Michael McCahill (5-10, 150, Jr.), WR Avery Bergeron (5-10, 160, Sr.), TE Lathen Howard (5-11, 185, Sr.), OT Ronnie Turbeville (6-1, 305, Sr.), OT Lane Eyster (6-0, 255, So.), OG Joseph Snee (5-9, 215, Sr.), C Cade Madison (5-11, 275, Jr.), OG Koty Lundy (6-1, 225, Jr.).
Defense
DE/LB Antonio LaPinto (5-10, 180, Fr.), DL Ronnie Turbeville (6-1, 305, Sr.), DL David Perez (5-11, 295, Sr.), DL Jordan Chester (5-9, 190, So.), LB Justin Coates (6-1, 175, So.), LB Tyler Bates (6-2, 180, Sr.), LB Austin Watts (6-2, 175, So.), Orlando Pineda (5-10, 170, Sr.), DB Reece Wolfe (5-10, 145, So.), DB Dae Dae Doherty (5-10, 170, Sr.), DB Rhett Wolfe (5-9, 150, Jr.)