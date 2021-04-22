For the most part, the District 5-5A track meet Thursday at Catholic High went as expected as the Bears and St. Joseph’s Academy dominated their respective divisions.
The Redstickers picked up eleven wins and scored 228 points to win the girls competition, well ahead of Dutchtown (129) and Baton Rouge High (101).
Catholic was nearly as efficient in winning the boys competition with 216 points. The Bears won seven events, and were chased by St. Amant (104), Dutchtown (89) and Woodlawn (87).
One of the few surprises came in the boys 100-meter competition, where Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson was expected to compete. Sampson, who has battled a quadriceps injury in recent weeks, pulled up as soon as he came out of the starting blocks, and didn’t finish the race.
St. Amant’s Kevin Domino won the race with a time of 10.66 seconds. Sampson, who ran 10.48 earlier this season, missed out on a top four placing that would have advanced him into next week’s Region 2 meet, which will also be hosted by Catholic High.
St. Joseph’s placed multiple athletes in the top four of 17 events, and will compete in 29 spots at the regional meet.
“I’ll have to look at our records and see if this broke a record for the number of people we qualified for regionals,” St. Joseph's coach Charlie Daigle said. “This may have been our highest total at a district meet. We qualified everybody we thought we would.”
There were plenty of winning performances to go around including three Redstickers relay teams — the 4x200 (1;42.02), the 4x800 (9:53.68) and the 4x400 (4:01.29). Individually, Sophie Marin took wins in the 1,600 (5:14.79) and the 3,200 (11:14.09) and Simone Castelluccio took top honors in the long jump (17 feet, 10¾ inches) and triple jump (38-2¾).
Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton won the 100 (11.97) and 200 (25.65), and was named the outstanding girls track performer. Baton Rouge High’s Laila Guy was also a double-winner with firsts in the shot put (37-11¾) and discus (11-6).
Catholic High, which qualified for 28 spots at the regional meet, dominated the distance events with 1-2 finishes in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Daniel Sullivan had multiple wins taking the 1,600 (4:27.58) and 800 (2:00.66).
Other notable performers were St. Amant’s Lanard Harris with wins in the 110-hurdles (14.26) and 300-hurdles (38.21); Kevin Domino of St. Amant, who won the 100 (10.66) and 200 (21.86); and outstanding boys track performer Jerrell Boykins of East Ascension, who took first in the shot put (55-6 ½) and the discus (171-4).
In the javelin, Catholic’s Jackson Rimes took first with a throw of 203-2.
“I think we put together a really good meet. We had some things fall our way,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said. “A lot of guys stepped up and did the right thing. They showed up when it mattered, and we also had some bad things happen, but that’s what you love about the sport.
“It's a war of attrition.”