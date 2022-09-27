This week's Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association cross country composite polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys
Composite poll
Rank Team Points
1. Jesuit (10) 100
2. Ruston 84
3. Brother Martin 83
4. Catholic 72
5. Holy Cross 40
6. St. Michael 36
7. Parkway 35
8. Parkview 34
9. Teurlings 17
10. Episcopal-BR 14
Others receiving votes: Central Lafourche, Belle Chasse, Zachary, Walker, Vandebilt Catholic.
Girls
Composite poll
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph's (10) 100
2. Episcopal-BR 78
3. Vandebilt 67
4. Mount Carmel 62
5. E.D. White 56
6. Ruston 45
7. St. Thomas Aquinas 40
8. Dominican 27
9. Country Day 23
10. St. Scholastica 11
Others receiving votes: Dutchtown, Byrd, Sacred Heart-N.O., Newman, Acadiana Renaissance, Parkview.