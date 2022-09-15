DANIEL BEALE
QB Catholic, Jr.
Much has been made of the Bears’ stellar receiving corps … and rightfully so. Beale, who recently picked up a scholarship offer from Colorado State, manages the offense well and can deliver the ball into tight spaces, and has completed 69 percent of his passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns.
MICHAEL MITCHELL
QB Plaquemine Sr.
Baton Rouge has plenty of talented senior QBs. But the one who leads in the Baton Rouge area in passing yards through two games is Mitchell with 529 yards and one TD. He also has 236 rushing yards and two more TDs going into Friday’s District 6-4A game against Tara.
TYLON WILLIAMS
ATH Zachary, Sr.
The graduation of 2021 star Charles Robertson to UL appeared to leave a void in the Broncos’ attack. Williams claimed two key roles and is running with them. He had a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD last week and has 11 catches for 205 yards and two TDs in two games.