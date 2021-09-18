Cross country
Brusly Cross Country Invitational
At Brusly
Girls
Team scores: 1. East Ascension, 41. 2. Livonia, 64. 3. Central Private, 71. 4. Slaughter Charter, 77. 5. Central, 94. 6. St. John, 129.
Individuals: 1. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 13:29.12. 2. Madison Spears, Livonia, 14:58.85. 3. Gabriella O’Neal, Central Private, 15:04.43. 4. Layla Clement, Catholic High New Iberia, 15:22.13. 5. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 15:34.98. 6. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 15:39.10. 7. Alicia Stanga, East Ascension, 15:47.52. 8. Maggie Chatman, Livonia, 15:58.43. 9. Emily Silva, East Ascension, 16:08.10. 10. Addelyn O’Quin, Slaughter Community Charter, 16:37.05.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Ascension Catholic, 38. 2. Baton Rouge High, 74. 3. Scotlandville, 87. 4. East Ascension, 88. 5. Central, 102. 6. Livonia, 134. 7. Central Private, 178. 8. Brusly, 182.
Individuals: 1. Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, 11:25.57. 2. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 11:51.60. 3. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 12:03.57. 4. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 12:11.05. 5. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 12:11.29. 6. Andrew Bright, Ascension Catholic, 12:47.87. 7. Elijah Doomes, Liberty, 13:23.66. 8. Andrew Landry, Ascension Catholic, 13:26.41. 9. Maddex Fayne, Central, 13:30.64. 10. Andrew Watts, Central, 13:30.91.