A lot of things can be said about the LHSAA’s two weeks of basketball semifinals and finals this year. Seems like old times just won’t be one of them.
Sure, there are plenty of great matchups, rematches and players in the LHSAA’s girls games this week and the boys games that begin Tuesday. But the new select/nonselect format provides the latest challenge for a sport that I have always felt was the LHSAA’s secret weapon.
Yes, those LHSAA football championships are fabulous. But for those of us who are basketball inclined by nature, this format is hard to wrap your brain around.
You have a tournament at one site with 28 of your top teams both weeks. But then there are stand-alone semifinals and finals for 20 more teams being played all across the state.
Where do you go? What do you do? Both are fair questions that I can’t provide a solid answer for. The choice for fans and coaches is an individual one based on personal preference.
If you are following a specific team, the decision might be easy. But if you want to go to one location with the notion of seeing the best Louisiana has to offer over a couple of days, it won’t happen.
Much has been said about the select/nonselect split watering down the competition in all the split sports — football, basketball, baseball and softball. I agree with that. With the move to split events where the nonselect schools are playing at Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournaments and select schools play at school-based sites across the state, there is another point to consider.
The division of resources, including the talent pool of players, is worth pondering here. As a sportswriter, I have been fortunate enough to see the state’s top seniors, Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman and Jalen Cook of Walker, on a regular basis.
Not that long ago when fans had the expectation to see many of Louisiana’s top players in one location. And if they were lucky, the players might play against each other or in back-to-back games. That won’t happen this year because Scotlandville is a select school and plays at a school site, while Cook and Walker make a third straight trip to the LHSAA tourney.
I know, the select schools asked for this — which they did. And the whole, you broke it, you bought it concept. And yes, with 12 classes/divisions at one site before this new select/nonselect concept the schedule was grueling and unfair for teams assigned to play morning games.
Plenty of problems, to be sure. Eliminating a championship experience at a large venue is now one of them.
This format also takes away from the product the LHSAA has to offer. The main job of the LHSAA is serve schools/conduct championships. You don’t always think about these events as having a value. But they do, not only in terms of money made, but also in terms of marketing and promoting high school sports. They keep people engaged in high school sports.
An attempt at combined boys/girls tournaments back in 2012 never gained traction because it wasn’t the norm for Louisiana. I’m curious to see what the reviews are on the latest LHSAA spin off.
What happens next? Is there a better way? As always, that is up to the LHSAA’s member principals who vote. The rest of us are along for the ride.