Girls
50-yard freestyle: 1, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 26.38. 2, Mary Grace Talbot, St. Joseph’s, 26.61. 3, Helen Wang, BRHS, 26.69.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 56.27. 2, Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s, 57.31. 3, Helen Wang, BRHS, 57.74.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:59.92. 2, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 2:01.93. 3, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 2:02.11
500 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 5:28.38. 2, Caroline Roberts, St. Joseph’s, 5:31.11. 3, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 5:31.32.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:01.20. 2, Katherine Fawley, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.43. 3, Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s, 1:05.43.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 1:11.33. 2, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 1:12.22. 3, Madeline Oubre, St. Joseph’s, 1:12.72.
100 butterfly: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:02.38. 2, Katherine Fawley, St. Joseph’s, 1:02.53. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:03.93.
200 individual medley: 1, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 2:19.29. 2, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 2:19.79. 3, Caroline Roberts, St. Joseph’s, 2:22.57.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:45.28. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:47.82. 3, Episcopal 1:48.69.
200 medley relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:57.96. 2, Baton Rouge 1:59.59. 3, St. Amant 2:01.48.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 3:51.46. 2, Baton Rouge 4:04.15. 3, Episcopal 4:06.74.
Boys
50 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 22.60. 2, Jackson May, Denham Springs, 23.15. 3, Eric Jurkovic, Catholic, 23.50.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheel Shah, Dutchtown, 49.37. 2, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 49.68. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge, 50.29.
200 freestyle: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 1:47.03. 2, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 1:48.07. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge, 1:48.22.
500 freestyle: 1, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge, 4:50.06. 2, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 4:50.13. 3, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 4:54.47.
100 backstroke: 1, Phillip Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 55.92. 2, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 56.03. 3, Ryan Feng, Baton Rouge, 57.61.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge, 1:00.71. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:01.73. 3, Matthew Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 1:01.84.
100 butterfly: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 53.36. 2, Matthew Frost, Baton Rouge, 56.06. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge, 56.07.
200 IM: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 2:00.42. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 2:00.79. 3, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge, 2:03.18.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic High 1:30.76. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:34.19. 3, Denham Springs 1:40.26.
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:42.47. 2, Baton Rouge 1:43.82. 3, Dutchtown 1:46.82.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:22.47. 2, Baton Rouge 3:27.61. 3, Dutchtown 3:36.54.