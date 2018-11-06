It will be all about the numbers when the LHSAA holds its first classification meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
The meeting will begin with LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine and his staff revealing the all-important cutoff points for each of the LHSAA’s seven basic classifications based on school enrollment figures submitted last month.
The meeting also will include classifying nonfootball sports that play in divisions, such as volleyball, swimming, tennis and golf. It will end with the LHSAA revealing its first basic two-year classification plan for 2019-21. A second meeting is set for Nov. 19, also at the LHSAA office.
Bonine expects some appeals of enrollment numbers based on differences between the LHSAA’s process and what the Louisiana Department of Education does.
“We work to corroborate the numbers we receive by comparing them with what the department of education has,” Bonine said. “Our deadline to submit enrollment figures is Oct. 1 and theirs (is) Oct. 18-19, so there can be differences. These are things we can work through.”
Though the appeals could change the enrollment figures for some schools, Bonine said he doesn’t expect much change in what the basic classes will look like.
The deadline for schools to declare whether they plan to play above their enrollment-based class is noon Wednesday. Bonine said only a handful of schools were opting to play up so far. Scotlandville, a school whose enrollment figures dropped from 5A to 4A, has declared to play up to Class 5A, Bonine said.
2A playoff set for Thursday
Second-seeded Amite (9-1) has opted to move its Class 2A first-round playoff football game against No. 31 Springfield (3-7) to Thursday night.
The two teams played two weeks ago with Amite winning the nondistrict game 40-0.
Basketball jamborees
Two jamborees, one for girls teams at St. Joseph’s Academy and another for boys teams at Zachary, tip off the basketball season for teams in Class 5A to 1A Wednesday night.
Seven other jamborees are set for Thursday at a wide variety of sites in the metro area. Two of the area’s defending boys champions, Walker and Scotlandville, are among those hosting jamborees that feature boys and girls teams.
The regular season for 5A/1A teams begins Monday. Local teams in Class B/C started their regular season this week.
Sportsmanship winners
The East Ascension football team and Denham Springs volleyball team were honored for their sportsmanship by members of the respective officials associations that call their games.
Denham Springs got its award from the Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials before the end of the volleyball regular season. East Ascension received its award from the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association on Monday night.