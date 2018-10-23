Same time, different stadium. That's the story for two local high school football games set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Catholic High will host Dutchtown for a District 5-5A game at Memorial Stadium, while the Friendship Capitol will host Port Allen in District 8-2A action at Olympia Stadium.
Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly said BREC officials had the schools playing in the correct stadiums, but that the information was not communicated to the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association until Monday. Catholic had sought to move as many games as possible from Olympia to Memorial because of its larger seating capacity early in the season.