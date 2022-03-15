Two local high school golfers, Episcopal’s Boyd Owens and Luke Haskew of University High, earned spots in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open tournament set to begin Thursday, thanks to their performances at qualifier tourneys held Monday in Alexandria.
Owens shot a 9-under-par 63 and was the top finisher at the qualifier held at Oak Wing Golf Club. The Wake Forest signee carded eight birdies and had just one bogey.
Meanwhile, Haskew was one of seven players to card a 7-under 65 at the Links on the Bayou course. The LSU signee was among the top three finishers in the playoff to net a spot in the Louisiana Open. Haskew won the Louisiana Amateur title last summer.
The Chitimacha Louisiana Open is set for Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club located outside Lafayette. Owens has a 2:10 p.m. tee time Thursday; Haskew is set to tee off at 9:10 a.m.
Charles to transfer
Former Scotlandville football-track standout Trenton Charles of Yale has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and plans to complete his track career at another school.
Concussion issues forced Charles, a running back, to give up football. He has set several Ivy League sprint records and most recently won the 60 meters title and 6.68 seconds. Charles has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
Sometimes, it’s relative
It made logistical sense for White Castle to travel to Lake Charles ahead of its 1 p.m. Friday Class 1A boys basketball final with North Central.
The Bulldogs also came to watch Port Allen win its semifinal over Rayville last Thursday for more reasons than just to show westside support. PAHS coach Dimario Jackson and WCHS’ coach Dawan Carter are cousins.
LHSAA uniformity explained
Three teams got hit with pre-game technical fouls at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament last week — each because its uniform did not conform to the NFHS uniform rules.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders explained that under NFHS rules, basketball jerseys must be all one color, not a mix of colors. Only the school’s name or nickname can appear on the jersey and must be across the top. Numbers must be centered. No other phrases can be included on a jersey.
Howard signs
Zachary High linebacker Riley Howard signed with Mississippi-based Belhaven on Tuesday.
Howard helped lead the Broncos to the Class 5A title last fall.