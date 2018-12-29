The Dunham School’s Derek Stingley Jr. has always focused more on the final result than the statistics compiled along the way.
Though teams were unwilling to test the LSU signee in the secondary, he remained vigilant and willing to do whatever was needed.
The end result — earning Outstanding Defensive Player honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team — is an awfully good one.
“I never took any plays off, because you never know what might happen,” Stingley said. “Nothing really mattered to me other than getting the win. I wanted to do whatever I needed to help the team, whether it was on defense, offense or special teams.”
Stingley, rated the nation’s top cornerback prospect, led Dunham to a 9-0 regular-season and the District 7-2A title before a playoff loss to eventual Division III runner-up Catholic-New Iberia.
Stingley had 19 tackles, 11 assists, three passes broken up and two interceptions on defense. He finished his career with 27 interceptions and never gave up a touchdown in five varsity seasons. Stingley caught 23 passes for 667 yards and ran for 201 yards on 13 rushes on offense. He scored eight touchdowns receiving, four return TDs, three on punt returns and one on an interception return.
He shares the spotlight on the 2A team with the Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta and coach Joe Chango. Ibieta was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player after leading the Cajuns to the Division III semifinals with 2,902 yards passing and 39 touchdowns, along with 1,014 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.
Chango was voted Coach of the Year after Country Day finished 12-1, including a win over 2A champion Amite, which placed four players on the LSWA team led by defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher and receiver Devonta Lee.
Division III champion Notre Dame put four players on the team led by running back Noah Bourgeois. St. Helena offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence also was among the repeat all-state choices.
LSWA CLASS 2A CHART
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl
WR Devonta Lee Amite 6-2 212 Sr.
WR Jared Simpson Vidalia 6-0 175 Sr.
WR Murray Calhoun Newman 6-1 185 Sr.
OL Leonard Hickman Many 6-4 303 Sr.
OL Alex Roy Notre Dame 5-10 220 Sr.
OL Jerry Mullen Catholic-NI 6-4 230 Sr.
OL O’Cyrus Torrence St. Helena 6-5 330 Sr.
OL Victor Bouy Country Day 6-0 220 Sr.
QB Justin Ibieta Country Day 6-5 215 Jr.
RB Noah Bourgeois Notre Dame 5-6 160 Sr.
RB Corey McKnight Amite 5-10 185 Jr.
RB Terrence Williams Many 6-0 230 So.
ATH Peter LeBlanc Catholic-NI 6-3 180 Sr.
PK Logan Klotz Pope John Paul 6-2 180 Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Ishmael Sopsher Amite 6-4 285 Sr.
DL Myron Warren Many 6-4 245 Sr.
DL Thomas Polinard Country Day 6-2 235 Sr.
DL John Daigle Welsh 6-2 240 Sr.
LB Alec Iguess Welsh 6-0 175 Sr.
LB Liam Rowan Newman 6-1 220 Sr.
LB Qadry Jackson Amite 5-10 180 Sr.
LB Cody LeBlanc Notre Dame 5-10 210 Sr.
DB Derek Stingley Jr. Dunham 6-1 190 Sr.
DB Tavier Williams Many 6-3 171 Sr.
DB Jacob Dore Notre Dame 6-0 185 Jr.
DB Eric Reed Jr. Calvary Baptist 6-1 190 Jr.
KR Da’Ren Zeno Welsh 6-0 195 Sr.
P Brian Barber Calvary Baptist 6-1 170 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: JUSTIN IBIETA, COUNTRY DAY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: DEREK STINGLEY, DUNHAM
COACH OF THE YEAR: JOE CHANGO, COUNTRY DAY
Honorable mention
Austyn Benoit, Welsh; Isaac Williams, South Plaquemines; Martin Butcher, Newman; Jarmone Sutherland, Newman; Christian Becnel, Country Day; Kash Foley, Riverside; Tyler Williams, Country Day; Nicky Corchiani, Country Day; Scott Wisby, Rosepine; Cody Saucier, Menard; Brandon Cochran, Menard; Byron Milligan, Ferriday;
James Powell, Rayville; Royal Jackson, Franklin; Gahrin Standbury, Franklin; Jarius Boyd, Franklin; Kyjaun Biggles, West St. Mary; Toddrick Paul, Jeanerette; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; DeAngelo Gaines, Independence; Da’minya Milligan, Ferriday; Kylyn Lewis, Ferriday; Trey Henry, Catholic-NI; Seth Kerstetter, Ascension Episcopal; Jarmone Sutherland, Newman; Christian Becnel, Country Day; Devin Taylor, Dunham; Ryan McKenzie Welsh; Wesley Willis, Rosepine; Colby Hebert, Catholic-NI; Isaiah Brown, Calvary; Jhalen Brown, Ascension Episcopal; Corey LeBlanc, St. Helena; Seth Shirley, Rosepine; NiKendrick Carter, Many; Jaquez Lott, Lakside; Jordan Preuett, Lakeside; Austin Jemison, Episcopal; Brandon Garrido, Episcopal; Cade Hart, Calvary; Tristian Weatherly, Vidalia; Seth Ducote, Rosepine; Amani Gilmore, Amite; Martin Butcher, Newman; Daniel Rodriguez, Oakdale; Trey Amos, Catholic-NI; Cameron Henderson, Amite; Rasheed Lyles, Winnfield; L.J. Jones, Vidalia; Marlon Brown, Catholic-NI; Alex Self, St. Helena; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; Matt Williams, Rosepine; Chris Landry, Catholic-NI; Kaleb Clause, Rosepine; Carson Curtis, Many; Brady Meshell, Many; Isaac Williams, South Plaquemines; Devin Wilson, St. Thomas Aquinas; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie.