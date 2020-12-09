Weather worries? That won’t be a problem for Port Allen and Mangham, who have moved their Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mangham.
“There is supposed to be some bad weather rolling in there on Friday and neither one of us wanted to take the chance of having to reschedule,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said. “So we decided to move it to Thursday night.
“Of course, that gives us one less day of preparation, but since we both played last Friday, it is the same situation for everybody.”
The game marks the second quarterfinal appearance in school history for 10th-seeded Port Allen (7-2). The Pelicans travel to northeast Louisiana for the second straight week to play No. 2 Mangham (10-0). Port Allen upset reigning 2A champion Ferriday 22-20 in its second-round game last week.
Kinsley tourney begins
The Baton Rouge area’s oldest boys basketball tournament, Central’s 43rd Charles T. Kinsley tournament, begins with St. Amant taking on University High at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Traditionally a bracket-play event, the three-day tournament is now a round-robin tourney and has been pared down to eight teams, with five teams opting to drop out.
“We were going to have bracket play and decide a true champion, but decided against it because of the (coronavirus),” Central assistant coach Gary Duhe said. “We also had to cancel the banquet we have every year with the Kinsley family. This is a just a different year.”
There are three games set for Thursday. Central Private meets St. Helena at 5:30 p.m., followed by host Central vs. Northeast at 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule also includes three games. The tourney concludes with five games on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. Broadmoor and Slaughter Community Charter complete the list of teams entered.
EBR tourney seeding
The East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament was canceled, but plans for the EBR boys tourney set for Dec. 26-29 continues.
Coaches are set to meet Sunday to seed the teams. Games are scheduled to be played at Scotlandville and Zachary. The final day of games will be played at Zachary.
Signees, etc.
St. Amant did not get the chance to defend its Class 5A softball title last spring. But the Gators had two players sign with colleges recently — shortstop Julia Kramer (Nicholls State) and catcher Sophie Smith (Webber International).
Four Zachary softball players also signed during a ceremony held at the school last week. Outfielder/utility player Bailee Avants (Mississippi College), catcher Madden Gleason (Millsaps), infielder/utility player Carley Fudge (Belhaven) and shortstop Taylor Palmer (LSU Eunice) are the Broncos who signed.