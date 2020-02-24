1, Scotlandville (31-3): Another week netted two more wins for the Class 5A/Division I Hornets — along with a monster triple-double performance by senior Reece Beekman.
2, Madison Prep (27-7): The Class 3A Chargers lost a few games early in the year which we don’t typically see, but with three big wins last week it reinforces that this team is hitting on all cylinders.
3, East Ascension (24-7) and Catholic (29-4): Two 5-5A teams here. The Spartans ended their regular season on a four-game winning streak. Catholic, also of Division I select, won the 5-5A title but dropped its regular-season finale to U-High.
5, University (26-6), Port Allen (25-6): So many good teams and only a few spots to rank them in. The 3A/Division II Cubs bounced back from a loss to Madison Prep in the 7-3A tourney final to notch a win over Catholic. Class 2A Port Allen also lost to MPA, but won four its last five.
7, Walker (28-6): A big District 4-5A win over Zachary Friday night is part of a key three-game winning streak to close out the regular season for the Wildcats, who also look to make a deep playoff run.
8, Lee (22-8): The Class 4A/Division II Patriots hold steady with a spot in the top 10 after winning the District 7-4A tournament a week ago. Can playoff success follow? That is a key question.
9, Episcopal (24-8): Like Lee, the 2A/Division III Knights had a week off after placing second to Port Allen in the 8-2A tourney. It will be interesting to see things go in the playoffs.
10, Zachary (25-8): The 4-5A Broncos will need to regroup after late-season losses to Scotlandville and Walker. However, this team can still be sleeper in the 5A playoffs if they put it all together.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Brusly, Dunham, East Iberville, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, Plaquemine, White Castle.