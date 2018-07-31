Those who don’t know first-year Friendship Capitol football coach Dorsett Buckels or his background might be surprised by the answer he gives when asked who his biggest influences are.
“I have to say Nick Saban,” Buckels said. “I believe I was his first signee when he came to LSU. Then there's my brother Carlton Buckels, who also played at LSU and is now at Tulsa, and then my coaches from (Amite) high school — Donald Currier and Joe English. I definitely love to give back. I have three brothers and two of them are coaches. It was something I always wanted to do.”
Buckels played linebacker at LSU from 2001-04 and spent three years at Tara before moving to Kenilworth Science and Technology Middle School. The 37-year-old coach enters his first head coaching job on the high school level with a plan and some motivation for a Class 2A team that finished 0-10 last season.
“I can’t really speak to what they (Capitol team) did before,” Buckels said. “The biggest thing we have to do is get these kids to believe in themselves.”
The Lions had approximately 30 players on hand for Tuesday’s conditioning drills. Many exercises were designed to build discipline. When a lineman jumped before a snap, there was a teaching moment and a “do-over.” Buckels and his assistant coaches put their hands on players’ shoulders and moved them to the left or right a few steps to get into position.
“If we can be disciplined, fly to the football and have fun, that’s a start,” Buckels said. "This is my calling, so I'm willing to accept challenges and show our student-athletes they can also be successful."
The LSU connection
Buckels is one of four former LSU players who will be head coaches this season. The others were all quarterbacks: Robert Mahfouz of Central Private, Lester Ricard of Walker and Marcus Randall of The Church Academy.
Ricard (Tulane) and Mahfouz (Southeastern) finished their careers at other schools. Like Buckels, Ricard played at Amite High.
Broadmoor added former LSU receiver Demetrius Byrd as an assistant coach. Byrd was most recently an assistant at Port Allen.
Coming full circle
Former Varnado High head football coach and long time Kentwood High assistant Scott Shaffett is back where he started — Independence High.
Shaffett, who compiled a 31-37 record at VHS, did his student teaching at Independence under Charles Baglio. He takes over for Keith Carona, who retired from the Tangipahoa Parish School System in the spring. Shaffett coached Varnado to the Class 1A quarterfinals, including an 8-4 record last fall.
Moore, Liles at Junior Nationals
Two Parkview Baptist swimmers, Jolee Liles and Rylee Moore, are in Irvine, Calif., competing in the U.S. Swimming Junior National Championships this week.
Liles and Moore previously earned spots on the NISCA All-American honors for 2017-18. Moore made the NISCA list in the 100-yard backstroke, while Liles was listed in the 200 individual medley.
More fast times
The USA Track & Field Junior Olympics ended Sunday in Greensboro, N.C., with more fast times for local runners. Zachary’s Sean Burrell did not set any additional records, but he did come close by winning the 15- to-16-year-old 400 meters in 46.03, just off the 23-year-old mark of 45.99.
Burrell also finished second in the 110 hurdles. Alia Armstrong of St. Katharine Drexel and West Feliciana’s Kam Jackson won events in the 17-18 division. Armstrong won the girls 100 hurdles in 13.40 seconds, while Jackson was the 100 meters in 10.57.
The locally based United Southern Express team of Richard Davis, Tajhe Jones, Bryce Moore and Donald Butler won the boys 17-18 division in 3:12.94.