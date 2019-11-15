The No. 5 seed Scotlandville Hornets eased their way into the quarterfinals of the Division I playoffs by defeating the McKinley Panthers 35-0 in a first-round game Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Scotlandville (8-3) will travel to New Orleans next Friday to take on No. 4 seed Brother Martin (8-2), which earned a first-round bye.
McKinley ended their season at 1-10.
In a rematch of a Week 1 game that was won by Scotlandville 68-7, the Hornets quickly established dominance against a depleted Panther squad in the encore.
Quarterback Jesse Craig and receiver Reggie King connected on touchdown passes of 42 and 55 yards in the first nine minutes, and defensive lineman Deondre Bell intercepted a screen pass in the Panthers end zone for a score as the Hornets built a 23-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“Jesse has been on it,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said of his senior quarterback. “Jesse has been playing at a really high level the last two or three weeks. I am really proud of him and how he is doing. Hopefully he can keep making strides into next week, when our ultimate goal is to be 1-and-0”
Craig completed all three of his pass attempts for 139 yards in just over a quarter of action before giving way to freshman backup C’Zavian Teasett.
After Marlon Gunn scored on a 10-yard run up the middle to make the score 29-0 early in the second quarter, coach Lester Ricard decided to rest his starters on both sides of the ball.
“We wanted to get as many guys in as we could,” Ricard said. “Some of our seniors who haven’t played as much as we would have liked them to play, tonight was important to get those guys in”
Freshman Covanta Milligan scored on a 14-yard run up the middle midway through the third quarter. He led the Hornets with 61 yards on five carries.
Scotlandville outgained McKinley 255-59 and forced four Panthers turnovers.
“Hats off to McKinley for competing,” Ricard said. “I know it didn’t go their way, but I’m really proud of our guys. They came out and did what they needed to do and prepare for what we know is a big game next week against Brother Martin”
“Last week we had a bunch of kids get hurt in key positions,” McKinley coach Richard Oliver said. “We had to play different kids in different places and (Scotlandville) took advantage of all of that. They are a good football team and coach Ricard does a phenomenal job of getting them ready.
As for his own team, Oliver had a message for them after the season-ending loss.
“We have to get better. I challenged them with some off-season stuff that we have to change with our program. And we need to get some more kids involved (because we don’t have a lot of kids who come out for football) to try to turn this thing around”