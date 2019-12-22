Basketball anyone? As the college football playoffs and bowl seasons continues, the high school basketball season moves to another gear with Scotlandville High in a lead role.
The defending champion Hornets return home from the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday. They are again the top seed for the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament that begins Thursday at Zachary High. Scotlandville gets the lone bye for the tournament and meets the Broadmoor-Southern Lab winner in a quarterfinal game set for 8 p.m. Friday.
Host Zachary is the No. 2 seed, followed by third-seeded McKinley and No. 4 Lee. The title game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
But that is not all for the Hornets, who will then host the Big 8 Classic on Monday, Dec. 30, which features top Louisiana teams from multiple classes.
The schedule features Southern Lab vs. defending Class 1A champion North Central at 4 p.m., East Ascension vs. Ville Platte at 5:30 p.m., Madison Prep vs. Peabody at 7 p.m. and Hahnville vs. Scotlandville at 8:30 p.m.
“The parish tournament is traditional during the holidays and you always see some good competition,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “And it’s being held in a great venue at Zachary which is good for the teams and the spectators who want to see a bunch of games in one place.
“The idea with the Big 8 was to get a teams together that normally don’t play each other. All of the teams are doing well so far this season, which I think is going to add to it. It’s a good chance to see some good basketball.”
Basketball
Boys
Varsity start times are typically between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Istrouma at University
Lee at Episcopal
H.L. Bourgeois at East Ascension
Thursday
EBR tournament
At Zachary High
Broadmoor vs. Southern Lab, 11 a.m.
Baker vs. Northeast, 12:30 p.m.
Istrouma vs. Lee, 2 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. Tara, 3:30 p.m.
Belaire vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Glen Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Capitol vs. Zachary, 8 p.m.
Green Devils Classic
At Plaquemine High
David Thibodeaux vs. Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
Donaldsonville vs. St. James, 5:30 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Plaquemine, 7 p.m.
Amite vs. McMain, 8:30 p.m.
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker High
St. Amant vs. Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Assumption vs. Ponchatoula, 12:30 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Covington, 2 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. Central Lafourche, 3:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 5 p.m.
Friday
Basile at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
EBR tournament
At Zachary High
Consolation games 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
48th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Central Private vs. Newman, 3:30 p.m.
Pearl River vs. St. Charles Catholic, 4:45 p.m.
Central vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Albany vs. Episcopal, 7:15 p.m.
Green Devils Classic
At Plaquemine High
Consolation games, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker High
East Ascension vs. Ponchatoula, 11 a.m.
Jehovah-Jireh vs. Assumption, 12:30 p.m.
Live Oak vs. St. Amant, 2 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Central Lafourche, 3:30 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Walker vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
EBR tournament
At Zachary High
Consolation games at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
48th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Central Private vs. Albany, 9 a.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Newman, 10:15 a.m.
Holy Cross vs. Pearl River, 11:30 a.m.
Episcopal vs. Central, 12:45 p.m.
Green Devils Classic
At Plaquemine High
Consolation final, 4 p.m.
Third-place, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker High
Covington vs. Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Assumption vs. Booker T. Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. St. Amant, 3:30 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 5 p.m.
Walker vs. Central Lafourche, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday
Ellender at Scotlandville, 3 p.m.
Plaquemine at Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Friday
Tournament
Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Dunham vs. Glen Oaks, 9 a.m.
Dunham vs. Central Lafourche, 10:30 p.m.
Istrouma vs. Walker, noon
Episcopal vs. Central Lafourche, 1:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Plaquemine, 3 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Istrouma, 4:30 p.m.
Dominican vs. Central, 6 p.m.
Doyle vs. Plaquemine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Episcopal vs. Dominican, 9 a.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Doyle, 10:30 a.m.
Walker vs. Dominican, noon