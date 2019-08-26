With a squad that features just four players with extensive varsity experience, Brusly High has plenty to gain from its Westside Jamboree. For BHS coach Kayla Sarradet, the annual Westside Jamboree is about more than just on-the-job training.
“We look forward to competing against Catholic (Pointe Coupee), St. John and McKinley,” Sarradet said. “Getting experience and learning is part of it. We enjoy the competition … you go and compete all out against three other teams.”
The Westside Jamboree begins at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and features a total of 16 schools from the local area that are divided into four pools. Teams will play one set to a score of 25 against the three teams in its pool at the Westside Jamboree.
Action Tuesday in Brusly open volleyball jamboree action that continues Wednesday with the Episcopal Jamboree and Woodlawn’s Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree.
The list of schools set to compete at Brusly runs the LHSAA gamut from Class 5A McKinley to Class C Family Christian. There are two LHSAA newcomers, Thrive Academy and Cristo Rey.
“You do have to go all out because these games will be shorter than a regular match,” Sarradet said. “The thing I’ll tell my team is to go relax, go all out. And don’t get down on yourselves if things are not going your way.”
Episcopal, Woodlawn jamborees
Action at the Episcopal begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and features a number of the area’s top teams. The list includes University High, St. Michael, Dutchtown, St. Amant, Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School.
At Woodlawn, the games begin 5:30 p.m. at Wednesday. Like Brusly’s Westside Jamboree, the array of teams includes Class 5A-Division I schools like Live Oak, 1A East Iberville.