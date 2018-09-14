A family's pleas were not enough Thursday to save the senior season of Hahnville's transfer quarterback.

Emotions ran high after the LHSAA’s executive committee voted unanimously to uphold the original ruling of LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, which found Robison ineligible. The committee also upheld a four-game suspension for coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

The committee listened to testimony from Robison, his mother, Hahnville Principal Brian Lumar and Saltaformaggio before going into executive session to ask additional questions before voting to uphold Bonine’s original decision.

Robison's mother, Colyer, tearfully asked the committee to take a second a vote. When told he could return to Vandebilt and play, Robison tearfully responded, “Don’t you understand … I can’t do that.” Robison’s father, Drew, exclaimed, “Have you been listening?”

Drew Robison criticized the LHSAA harshly moments later.

"The reason I never felt great about it is because I don't feel great about this organization," Drew Robison said. "There is no way they could investigate us and submit the report they submitted and conclude what they concluded. It's unbelievable to me. Facts, truth and justice do not matter to this group at all.”

The Hahnville appeal included the fact Drew Robison was relieved of his coaching duties at Vandebilt in the spring and detailed a pattern of negative treatment directed at his son by VCHS staff, naming head football coach/athelic director Jeremy Atwell. Saltaformaggio contended there was no “undue influence” to get Robison to enroll at Hahnville.

