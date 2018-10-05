The St. Michael Warriors defeated Woodlawn 14-9 in their District 6-4A opener Friday at Olympia Stadium, holding off the Panthers in a contest that featured run-first offenses and stout defense.
The victory marked just the second time St. Michael defeated Woodlawn in 32 meetings.
And the Warriors had to work for it, having found themselves behind after the game’s opening possession.
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and moved the ball effectively with their spread rushing attack, taking up six minutes of the first quarter.
Senior running back Jonero Scott, who accounted for all but 6 yards on the Panthers’ drive, reached the end zone on a 16-yard counter run — but the play was called back for holding.
The Panthers settled for a 32-yard field goal from Jacob Barnes and took a 3-0 lead.
The Warriors responded with a grinding, six-minute drive of their own that was capped off when senior running back Jaren Reimonenq scored on a 9-yard pitch play.
St. Michael (4-2, 1-0) forced Woodlawn to punt on their next possession and then scored on the longest play of the game — a 63-yard pass from senior quarterback Cole Garafola to senior fullback Chris Sehring with five minutes left in the first half.
The Warriors didn’t score for the rest of the game — but their defense settled in and managed to stand tall.
The Panthers found some success when they added to the mix a wildcat package led by wide receiver Tyrell Smith. But ill-timed penalties and offensive miscues cut short a promising drive, and Barnes a Louisiana Tech commitment, narrowly missed a 44-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter.
Woodlawn did not let the miss affect its momentum. The defense forced a three-and-out when it retook the field, and the offense capitalized on good field position from a 25-yard punt return.
Scott scored on a 42-yard run, cutting the Panthers’ deficit to 14-9 after a failed 2-point attempt.
Woodlawn (1-5, 0-1) mounted another late comeback attempt, ripping off 26- and 18- yard runs with Scott on consecutive backside counter plays.
But the St. Michael defense had the final word. The Warriors tackled Scott for a loss twice — and after clock-stopping spike on third down, they forced an an incomplete pass on Woodlawn’s final fourth-down try.
In a postgame speech to his players, St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez applauded his seniors for their effort.
Senior quarterback Cole Garafola led the Warriors’ triple-option attack with 62 yards rushing. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 80 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Garafola was quick to praise the defense and teammate Chris Sehring.
Sehring stood out on both sides of the ball, contributing 128 yards of total offense and a receiving touchdown. He made two solo sacks to stifle a Woodlawn drive at the end of the first half and added two more tackles for loss on the Panthers’ final drive of the game.
But Sanchez made it clear that the team was far from achieving its goals for the season.
“Either you’re into what we’re doing or you’re in the way,” Sanchez said, adding that the 4-2 Warriors have four district games standing between them and a potential postseason run.
Scott led the Panthers with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts and 32 yards receiving on two catches.
Woodlawn faces Tara next week.