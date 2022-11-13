In the 1970s, Catholic High’s Pete Boudreaux was one of the coaches who helped usher cross country into the LHSAA as a sport. Now Boudreaux and the Bears will be part of a new cross country era.
Gone is the two-day, 14-race event that LHSAA schools were used to. In its place is a one-day event that features 5 divisions and 10 races. Competition begins at 9 a.m. Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track Complex.
“We kind of always got locked into times when we ran and the number of races,” Boudreaux said. “This is going to be different. We were used to running later in the afternoon and now we’re much earlier and so are the girls.
“One of the things I like about it is that I will get to see all the other schools run. I’m a fan of this sport too, so I like the chance to see as much of it as I can. We’re going to have to see how it goes … run the show and then sit down and critique it I suppose.”
For Division I, Class 5A teams like Catholic and St. Joseph’s Academy, not much will change under the new format.
The Bears will look to challenge national ranked Jesuit and Brother Martin in the boys Division I race at 12:45 p.m. SJA, seeking a seventh straight LHSAA title, competes in the Division I girls race at 10:30 a.m.
Streamlining the event was among the reasons for the format change. However, taking teams out of their traditional classification for competition and putting them in equal divisions does change up the competition considerably.
Of note locally will be the Division III boys and girls competition. It includes several top local teams, including traditional 2A power Episcopal. Parkview Baptist, the 3A boys champion a year ago, and St. Michael, a longtime power in Class 4A.
Boudreaux praised his team for its season. The Bears won Metro and regional titles leading up to the LHSAA meet.
Zachary’s Rhen Langley had wins in the Catholic High Invitational and Metro meet and should lead the local Division I boys. Others to watch include Metro and regional runner-up Jacob Kennedy of Walker, St. Amant’s Peyton Bourgeois and the Catholic duo of Matthew Maynard and David Lemann.
Like Catholic, St. Joseph’s has had multiple runners excel in its lineup. Hannah Vaughn and Elise Brown were the top regional finishers for SJA.
Episcopal’s Sacha Dernoncourt, John Hall Hays and Blayton Bernard of University are among the Division III boys to watch. The Episcopal trio of Lucy Cramer, Molly Cramer and Anna Kurz were the top Division III girls regional finishers.
Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country meet
At Northwestern State-Natchitoches
All races 3 miles
Girls
Division III, 9 a.m.
Division II, 9:45 a.m.
Division I, 10:30 a.m.
Division V, 1:30 p.m.
Division IV, 2:15 p.m.
Boys
Division III, 11:15 a.m.
Division II, noon
Division I, 12:45 p.m.
Division V, 3 p.m.
Division IV, 3:45 p.m.